We’re starting a brand new month with our first prompt in June of “Lemonade,” so I made a quick sketch of a little mouse enjoying some of the pink variety. I’m still jumping in occasionally this month, but I’m super excited to be back with daily posts for next month as World Watercolor Month returns in July! And as for lemonade, it’s actually been quite a long time since I’ve had a glass. I’m now really craving it, but something tells me this little mouse wouldn’t be too keen to share. I’ve always liked pink lemonade, which basically tastes the same as regular lemonade, but comes in pink so it’s just more festive. As a kid, lemonade was just a powder that you added to water and I’m not sure that any actual lemons were harmed in the process. Today, I’m sure my husband Philippe would insist on making it from scratch to test out his new Vitamix blender. We’ve been enjoying a ridiculous number of various vegetable soups and smoothies recently. In fact, it’s become rather rare and even a bit tedious to actually chew food.



Though this past weekend, we enjoyed a hamburger with our friends that was thankfully not blended as that would be gross. Actually, it was a plant-based burger as I no longer eat red meat, but it was perfectly delicious. Philippe was going to make some oven fries, but didn’t have enough potatoes so he put in an order for delivery. When I brought everything inside, we realized that it wasn’t actually our order, though there was a bag of potatoes so that was good. The rest of the accidental order was somebody else’s Memorial Day cookout, so I hope they were able to get a replacement since it’s not possible to return food. It was all of the usual things I remember from my childhood. Burgers, hot dogs, buns, and baked beans. There were three large cans of baked beans, each in a different flavor. We sent most of it home with our friends, as Philippe started reading the nutrition labels and making his disgusted face. It was nice to at least get a glimpse of childhood, at least, before it all disappeared again.

Our dog Phineas was rather miffed that we didn’t simply give all of the unwanted food to him. But, in truth, Philippe might actually let me eat it before he would ever allow the dog to have something unhealthy. I’m actually not entirely sure how I’m meant to feel about that. There are so many little treats from childhood that carry such fond memories. Though, I’ve learned that many are best left as only a memory since they don’t taste quite as appealing to my adult palette. Each time I think back to childhood, I have to pause and bask in all of those dreams that Little Charlie once had. There are still so many more things that I had planned to do in life. Sure, I’m not likely to have many of the adventures I imagined back then in real life, but I can still tap into that imagination when creating my drawings and books. So, I’ll keep right on playing and trying all of the crazy ideas that pop into my head. At least one or two of them might still work out. And, I’ll continue to imagine those warm days of summers past, and dream of all the most colorful things that I once enjoyed, like pink lemonade.

