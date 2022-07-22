Pizza Every Friday

For Day 22 of World Watercolor Month and our prompt of “Ceremony,” I opted for more of a ritual and sketched how I end every week. I don’t really like any sort of ceremony as they’re far too formal occasions and I prefer things that are more laid back and casual. Philippe and I didn’t want any sort of ceremony when we married so we just exchanged vows with an officiant on a hotel rooftop in Los Angeles. The only other guests were some hummingbirds fluttering nearby and one of the hotel staff who was cleaning something in the corner. That’s about all of the ceremony I ever require. In the early days of my career, I would attend award shows, and those always felt infinitely awkward, especially when I actually won. I don’t really require that kind of recognition to feel good about the work that I do. And people in the same industry giving each other awards seems weirdly unnecessary in general. Also, very few of those formal occasions ever served pizza, so I’ll take my little rituals at home over those events any day.
This month has been a whirlwind of activity and I always find myself struggling to keep up with everything. I somehow manage to get everything done for World Watercolor Month, but it does leave me a bit exhausted as I juggle it with my day job. So, having a little quiet moment to look forward to at the end of the day is not simply special, but a bit of a requirement. I need that little bit of time to splash some colors around on paper while I transition into the evening. On Fridays, however, I have the added feature of the little dings notifying me of the progress of the Uber Eats driver with our food. That makes it all a bit of a race to the finish line as I attempt to close out my post and prepare for my feast! Well, it’s just a couple slices of pizza and some salad in the end, but it’s still a very satisfying and delicious way to end the day.
Our puppy Elliott doesn’t get any pizza, which doesn’t go unnoticed on his part. He tries to calmly wait for the inevitable walk that comes after we eat, but usually makes it about 30 minutes before he starts whimpering. His new trick is making these high-pitched whistle notes that make it seem like he’s practicing his Mariah Carey impersonation. It’s cute for a few seconds and then the performance goes on too long for our ears to handle and we have to politely tell him to switch to a different song, or indeed artist. I had a movie marked on my calendar to watch tonight, but realize we saw it last weekend when I decided we should just have popcorn for dinner. So, we’ll have to find something else to watch on a slightly higher volume to compete with Elliott. In truth, I’m looking forward to the very end of the evening when I can finally crawl into bed and read a book. Though, there’s still something magical about this time of the week that may not qualify as ceremony, but definitely has an air of importance. Sometimes, the smallest routines can become beloved activities, like pizza every Friday.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Quinacridone Red, Hansa Yellow Medium, Leaf Green, Terra Cotta, Cobalt Turquoise, Ultramarine (Green Shade), and Indigo. ZIG Cartoonist Mangaka Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Click here to purchase just a print! Or, click here for to purchase a framed print!
Pizza and a movie sounds like a celebration of having gotten through a very busy week. Have a wonderful weekend!!!
I don’t care much for ceremony either. My wedding was planned over two days, took place in a small chapel, and cost $5 less than the wedding license. I invited 10 family members because I would never have heard the end of it if I didn’t. At that it was fancier than I really wanted. Everyone assumed I was pregnant, but they’ve been waiting 40 years now, and the baby still hasn’t arrived, lol. I don’t know how you get everything done during this month. I just have the smallest portion of it to do, and I still get exhausted!
A great ritual to end the workweek! Super painting 😊
That looks delicious, Charlie! I’m so impressed with how much you get done! You are a busy, busy guy. Don’t blame you for just wanting to kick back and chill. 👍😉