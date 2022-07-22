Pizza Every Friday

For Day 22 of World Watercolor Month and our prompt of “Ceremony,” I opted for more of a ritual and sketched how I end every week. I don’t really like any sort of ceremony as they’re far too formal occasions and I prefer things that are more laid back and casual. Philippe and I didn’t want any sort of ceremony when we married so we just exchanged vows with an officiant on a hotel rooftop in Los Angeles. The only other guests were some hummingbirds fluttering nearby and one of the hotel staff who was cleaning something in the corner. That’s about all of the ceremony I ever require. In the early days of my career, I would attend award shows, and those always felt infinitely awkward, especially when I actually won. I don’t really require that kind of recognition to feel good about the work that I do. And people in the same industry giving each other awards seems weirdly unnecessary in general. Also, very few of those formal occasions ever served pizza, so I’ll take my little rituals at home over those events any day.



This month has been a whirlwind of activity and I always find myself struggling to keep up with everything. I somehow manage to get everything done for World Watercolor Month, but it does leave me a bit exhausted as I juggle it with my day job. So, having a little quiet moment to look forward to at the end of the day is not simply special, but a bit of a requirement. I need that little bit of time to splash some colors around on paper while I transition into the evening. On Fridays, however, I have the added feature of the little dings notifying me of the progress of the Uber Eats driver with our food. That makes it all a bit of a race to the finish line as I attempt to close out my post and prepare for my feast! Well, it’s just a couple slices of pizza and some salad in the end, but it’s still a very satisfying and delicious way to end the day.

Our puppy Elliott doesn’t get any pizza, which doesn’t go unnoticed on his part. He tries to calmly wait for the inevitable walk that comes after we eat, but usually makes it about 30 minutes before he starts whimpering. His new trick is making these high-pitched whistle notes that make it seem like he’s practicing his Mariah Carey impersonation. It’s cute for a few seconds and then the performance goes on too long for our ears to handle and we have to politely tell him to switch to a different song, or indeed artist. I had a movie marked on my calendar to watch tonight, but realize we saw it last weekend when I decided we should just have popcorn for dinner. So, we’ll have to find something else to watch on a slightly higher volume to compete with Elliott. In truth, I’m looking forward to the very end of the evening when I can finally crawl into bed and read a book. Though, there’s still something magical about this time of the week that may not qualify as ceremony, but definitely has an air of importance. Sometimes, the smallest routines can become beloved activities, like pizza every Friday.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

Published in