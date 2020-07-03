Thinking about “Playful” for today, our optional World Watercolor Month prompt, I immediately thought of a little kitten. I was going to doodle one playing with a ball of yarn and or hanging from a ball on a string, but instead we have one trying to play with a goldfish. I’m rather sure the goldfish is not an enthusiastic playmate, but I just have to admire a kitten’s curiosity. The very first website I ever created was when I would post a photo a day and I did that for a little over three years. At the time, I named the site “Always Curious” and I still rather love that idea. I think it’s just a healthy and fun way to live a full creative life. And if you’re one of my awesome friends who shows up here to see what the heck I’m going to make next, then you’re always curious as well. And I thank you from the bottom of my heart for stopping by! I’m always a bit behind on commenting at the start of this month, but please know I’m watching every post appear and thrilled to see your beautiful watercolors scroll by each day!



Every year when this month starts my curiosity always gets the best of me and I get totally lost in watching the watercolors scroll by. It’s a wonderful and beautiful thing to DO! And, I have to admit that I’m quite humbled that so many wonderful people have joined our fabulous event. But, then I have to remind myself that I need to break away and make my own little entry for the day as well. My favorite part of this journey is that I’m always surprised by what actually appears in my little sketchbook. Even if I’m rather sure I have something specific in mind, it bends and morphs as I’m sketching it and the next thing you know you have a sexy llama or kitten pestering a goldfish. I was going to come up with a personal theme this month, but I sort of like the randomness of it all, so I’m just gonna keep on going with that and see what happens. So, I hope you’ll keep checking in to see what happens as well!

And, as many of you may remember from last year’s World Watercolor Month, I have a few extra goodies to give away in my posts during July! These are only open to US/Canada, but not to fear as there are tons of international giveaways coming which you can always find by bookmarking and checking our World Watercolor Month Official Giveaways page throughout the month! (more are coming tomorrow there! Yay!) If you happen to live in US/Canada and would like a chance to get a free Cotman Watercolor Gift Set from Official World Watercolor Month Sponsor Winsor & Newton, I have 5 to give away! Simply add the phrase “I love Winsor & Newton” to your comment below to let me know you’re interested. I’ll draw 5 winning names from everyone who comments with the phrase tomorrow evening, just before I post! (be sure to look for my reply to you in this post so I can let you know if you’ve won, and you can then send me your name and address for shipping). It’s an exciting month and I’m thrilled to spend it with a healthy dose of playful curiosity!

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

