Thinking about “Playful” for today, our optional World Watercolor Month prompt, I immediately thought of a little kitten. I was going to doodle one playing with a ball of yarn and or hanging from a ball on a string, but instead we have one trying to play with a goldfish. I’m rather sure the goldfish is not an enthusiastic playmate, but I just have to admire a kitten’s curiosity. The very first website I ever created was when I would post a photo a day and I did that for a little over three years. At the time, I named the site “Always Curious” and I still rather love that idea. I think it’s just a healthy and fun way to live a full creative life. And if you’re one of my awesome friends who shows up here to see what the heck I’m going to make next, then you’re always curious as well. And I thank you from the bottom of my heart for stopping by! I’m always a bit behind on commenting at the start of this month, but please know I’m watching every post appear and thrilled to see your beautiful watercolors scroll by each day!

Every year when this month starts my curiosity always gets the best of me and I get totally lost in watching the watercolors scroll by. It’s a wonderful and beautiful thing to DO! And, I have to admit that I’m quite humbled that so many wonderful people have joined our fabulous event. But, then I have to remind myself that I need to break away and make my own little entry for the day as well. My favorite part of this journey is that I’m always surprised by what actually appears in my little sketchbook. Even if I’m rather sure I have something specific in mind, it bends and morphs as I’m sketching it and the next thing you know you have a sexy llama or kitten pestering a goldfish. I was going to come up with a personal theme this month, but I sort of like the randomness of it all, so I’m just gonna keep on going with that and see what happens. So, I hope you’ll keep checking in to see what happens as well!

And, as many of you may remember from last year’s World Watercolor Month, I have a few extra goodies to give away in my posts during July! These are only open to US/Canada, but not to fear as there are tons of international giveaways coming which you can always find by bookmarking and checking our World Watercolor Month Official Giveaways page throughout the month! (more are coming tomorrow there! Yay!) If you happen to live in US/Canada and would like a chance to get a free Cotman Watercolor Gift Set from Official World Watercolor Month Sponsor Winsor & Newton, I have 5 to give away! Simply add the phrase “I love Winsor & Newton” to your comment below to let me know you’re interested. I’ll draw 5 winning names from everyone who comments with the phrase tomorrow evening, just before I post! (be sure to look for my reply to you in this post so I can let you know if you’ve won, and you can then send me your name and address for shipping). It’s an exciting month and I’m thrilled to spend it with a healthy dose of playful curiosity!

Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Opus (Vivid Pink), Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta, and Ultramarine (Green Shade). Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink  in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Click Here!
23 Comments
  1. Hninn Hninn 8 hours ago

    How cute the kitten is!!!
    😍😍😍

    Reply
  2. Sharon Nolfi 8 hours ago

    I love Winsor & Newton. I hope that fish stays safe! Kitten is adorable, though.

    Reply
  3. Judith 8 hours ago

    I love this. So cute. I love Winsor & Newton

    Reply
  4. Terresa 8 hours ago

    I love Windsor and Newton!!!

    Reply
    • Terresa 8 hours ago

      It’s me I forgot to log ing

      Reply
    • Terresa Peterson 8 hours ago

      Maybe it will let my credentials show now?

      Reply
  5. Susan Cuss 8 hours ago

    Adorable kitten, but I love the expression on t hat fish!

    Reply
  6. Michael Powell 7 hours ago

    So cute, Charlie, and I love Winsor & Newton.

    Reply
  7. Mary Roff 7 hours ago

    Kittens certainly are playful little creatures and so much fun to watch!!

    Reply
  8. swxe 7 hours ago

    “I love Winsor & Newton” and am always fascinated by what artists can create using their vision, imagination, and some good basic materials!
    My college graphic design & advertising art classes being transitioned to online, and students and I will all miss the spontaneous interactions and happy accidents of illustrating together in a shared studio space.
    So nice to find something similar here.

    Reply
  9. bucketsmom 7 hours ago

    I just started following you recently and I’m so inspired by your posts. You’re helping to fuel my creativity and the kitten is just adorable! Oh! And, I love Winsor & Newton!

    Reply
  10. Sharon Bonin-Pratt 6 hours ago

    Darling kitty until he spills the bowl over and all the water and fishy go cascading down. Terrific interpretation of the prompt.

    Reply
  11. Karen Fortier 6 hours ago

    Wonderful Charlie! Curiosity is key to pushing us forward in art and life!

    Reply
  12. Kathleen 6 hours ago

    Adorable

    Reply
  13. Lisa Ann Ulibarri 6 hours ago

    Aweeeeeeeeeee the cutest kitty ever!!!! 🙂

    Reply
  14. Lisa 6 hours ago

    My cat gets to go in the garage in the evening where she hunts mice. She’s very good at it. A week ago she brought one in. It was still alive. Joe was sleeping. The cats chased the very fast mouse into the bathroom. I went in after them. The cats lost the mouse and gave up. I had to get my long grabber and hunt the little guy down. I found him in the folds of the shower curtain. I picked him up and tossed him out. I would much prefer they hunted goldfish😀😀!

    Reply
  15. Priscilla DeConti 5 hours ago

    I love Windsor & Newton..and I love the sense of curiosity..it keeps us growing and seeking and hopefully learning…Thanks for your curiosity, it keeps us going here…and btw the painting is so adorable..love the kitten and the expression of the goldfish LOL 😊

    Reply
  16. Sandra Strait 5 hours ago

    I don’t how you keep up with it all Charlie, but I’m glad that you do. I so enjoy coming to read your daily posts!

    Reply
  17. kiddlescarol 5 hours ago

    Charlie, this is a charming Doodlewash! I’m having so much fun with the prompts this month and am eager to see what everyone creates!
    Also, I love Winsor & Newton!

    Reply
  18. Marisela Delgado 4 hours ago

    I love Winsor & Newton!!! Such a cute kitty. It reminds me of my childhood kitty (male cat that I named Nancy– hey, I was a toddler!) , who DID eat my goldfish. Maybe it was revenge for giving him a girl’s name. haha haha

    Reply
  19. Nabeela 3 hours ago

    Uh-Oh….!!! That looks dangerous….

    Reply
  20. Gary Middleton 2 hours ago

    I love the idea for your doodle. I’ve been going through the list of prompts and thinking of what I can paint.

    Reply
  21. Mugdha 2 hours ago

    Hello Charlie,

    That sketch is playful curiosity personified! I agree with you – kittens are probably the most curious of us all. 🙂 I have been making a small watercolor painting everyday but Im too shy to upload any of it. But I just want you to know that there are also those of us whose life you’ve touched, but who are shy to upload anything. So yes, there are many many people participating in WWM.

    Love,
    Mugdha

    Reply

