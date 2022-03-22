For our prompt of “Pond Life” today, I made a little sketch of a frog contemplating life while sitting on a lily pad. It had been awhile since I’d visited a pond, so Philippe and I took a walk through a nearby park this past weekend to enjoy the spring weather. There’s not a lily pond there, but there is a pond filled with koi fish, turtles and ducks. The koi fish were added fairly recently, but have already taken over the pond and so it now glitters with pops of bright orange, which is quite lovely. When I was a kid, any visit to a pond always filled me with wonder and excitement. I would run around trying to spot the frogs, and loved hearing the low bellow of a bullfrog that sounded like someone was tuning a tuba before a concert. Indeed, the symphony of various sounds was always the best part of the experience. It was quite a performance as the jingling tambourine of crickets mixed with the undulating beats from the locusts to create the background music for the melody of the birds. Dreaming of those moments again, reminds me that in all of the hustle and bustle of daily life, it’s always good to find an oasis of peace and quiet every so often.



While I’ve been trying to grab some time to relax and do nothing much at all lately, I’ve also been rather busy with work and creative projects. While I enjoy doing both, sometimes there’s more magic to be found in taking a bit of a break. So, I’ve been trying to DO a bit less and breathe a bit more. Painting this frog today made me imagine myself sitting on a lily pad with no real cares in the world. I’m sure if I were actually a frog I’d likely be on the lookout for any food flying by as well. I doubt that I could get Philippe to toss pastries at me while I’m enjoying a moment of zen, but the very idea of it does make the imagined experience seem that much more beautiful. In reality, I have trouble pausing and truly slowing down. It’s why I adore watercolor painting so much. It’s one of the rare times that I seem to focus on one thing and shut the outside world out for a brief moment. Actually, the same thing happens when I’m doodling on my iPad as well. Whenever I’m creating something that’s just for me in my physical or digital sketchbook, then I feel so refreshed and happy. And, if whatever thing I’m making turns into something that I end up sharing with others that makes me happier still!

For example, when Philippe came down the stairs to get ready for dinner, I brandished my sketchbook proudly and shouted gleefully, “Look, I made a frog!” He sort of giggled and said, “That’s very nice” like one might speak to a small child. I didn’t mind the condescending tone one bit, and simply smiled back as though I actually were a small child. This is pretty much how every evening begins in our house. I put away whatever it was that I was feverishly making in that moment, during my little hour after work, and then I join Philippe for some kind of snack before dinner. In truth, we often just move from a snack to a bit of something else and then end with a vegetable or salad, or on special days a tiny taste of something sweet. In this way, dinner lasts for a couple of hours and it’s a wonderful time to catch up on the bits of each other’s lives that we missed during the day. We may not be floating on a lily pond at the time, but we do manage to spend time in the bubble of our own quiet world. I guess, in some ways, you could say that each and every evening, we’re simply pressing pause on everything else to enjoy a bit of pond life.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

