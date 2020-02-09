For our prompt of “Peacock” today, I opted for one next to some peacock flowers. I sketched this early in the day and had to quickly color it much later after a full day of fun activities with friends. So, I’m just now showing up to share and post what I made. Philippe and I went to the theatre today with our good friends and then came home to enjoy an evening together. I loved having our typical routine changed up a bit and getting to have such a fabulous night with people we adore. So many nights, Philippe and I adopt a rather regular schedule. One that can be set with a watch. But very occasionally, we’ll just ignore the usual timeframes and find ourselves in an entirely different evening. I adore these nights, as they are as rare as a wonderful dessert. A night that’s just lovely and beautiful in that way that is rather difficult to describe. It’s nothing exceptional on the surface, but something amazing just because it’s exactly what you needed in the moment. A perfect blend of everything pretty and wonderful!

Today, we went to see the musical Fun Home, which was fantastic and such an emotional story. I’m always so thrilled after seeing an awesome theatre show. I get such a rush as I experience the incredible creativity that it took to make it happen. It’s inspiring to me and I leave with a new sense of determination to make what I do a bit more creative as well. This show was the true story of a cartoonist who knew what she wanted to do from the start. I have to admit to being a touch jealous when I hear stories of people who had one dream, one focus, when it comes to art and pursued it. They are usually the ones who have become a bit famous and successful in the process. Part of me always wonders what I would have been able to accomplish if I’d had a bit of focus in life. If I knew what I wanted to do from the start and stuck with it to get better and better each day. Yet, that’s exactly what I’m doing today with my sketching, even though it’s only under five years in and over twenty years late. Yet, I truly believe it’s never too late to pursue something you love!

So this is my story. The one where a guy discovers that he loves to sketch and color far later in life. It’s not a lifelong journey, but one that’s young and still a bit new. Instead of a seasoned professional, it’s the story of guy who just loves to doodle and paint. So much so, that he shows up each and every day even when showing up feels nearly impossible. And I love my story. It’s so simple that it’s almost ridiculous. There’s nothing tragic or crazy that happens along the way, but it’s still something that’s a touch interesting. It’s just a calm commitment to always creating something new each day. Nothing so incredible that it deserves to be made into a theatre show, but the normal everyday determination of an artist who will stop at nothing to create. It’s the same level of enthusiasm I hope to instill in every person who stops to read my rambles. I’ve no idea how successful I’ll be in my mission, but if I can inspire just a few people to do the same I’ll feel totally fulfilled. I want everyone to experience the thrill of making a blank page as pretty as a peacock!

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

