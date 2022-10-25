The Prize Inside!

For our prompt of “Gold” today, I made a sketch of a chocolate bar wrapped in gold foil. Philippe had a chocolate bar like this recently and there’s just something cool about the gold foil that makes it seem more valuable. For me, and my Inner Child, it’s likely that it also reminds me of the idea of the Golden Tickets that the children in the movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory hoped to find in their Wonka bars. Indeed, it’s not the same as finding an actual gold ticket to tour one of the most secretive and amazing places on earth, but it still sort of excites me to see that flash of gold. True, this particular place never existed, but it’s fun to imagine. And, unwrapping a bar to discover any kind of chocolate inside is really a wonderful prize in itself. I usually manage to get a single square of any chocolate bar that appears in our house before the rest magically disappears. Well, there’s no real magic involved as it’s more just about having a husband who considers chocolate part of a balanced diet.



It’s fun to unwrap things, whether it’s a piece of candy or a present. There’s just something cool about the reveal, even when the contents are exactly what you might have expected. The very act of concealing something with wrapping paper makes it feel special. As I’ve mentioned in the past, my wrapping skills are horrendous when it comes to presents, but I do enjoy concealing little gifts for people. It’s fun to watch people open gifts and see the delight on their face. Well, that is if you know them very well. Otherwise, the situation is a bit tense and full of hoping that they’ll find whatever you thought was just perfect for them equally perfect, or at least very nice. I’m not remotely picky when it comes to receiving gifts as if it’s something brand new that I don’t currently have, I think it’s totally awesome. My Inner Child giggles with glee each time I reveal whatever it was that I was given.

I remember the time Philippe gave me a pack of white gel pens for one of my Christmas gifts a few years back and I actually squealed. It just doesn’t take that much to amuse me. That’s probably why I’m generally always optimistic about things, when the world around me seems to be turning into some weird dystopian science fiction novel. Those things that matter and those little bits of life that truly make me happy are always there. I’ll probably never win that multi-million dollar lottery, most likely because I’m rather sure it involves buying a ticket that I always fail to purchase. And though I might never be rich, I don’t think that should ever mean that I’m without riches. I’ll always have those little surprises in life that didn’t cost any money at all, and just took a bit of time spent paying closer attention. Though I’ll always have huge dreams of things I’d like to do next, I already have all of the bits that make a life delightful. Whenever I feel a bit overwhelmed or sad, it never lasts for very long. Soon, I’m able to look past all of that and see a beautiful and hopeful thought glimmering in the distance. It might be something only I would find special, but it’s always a spectacular feeling to find the prize inside!

