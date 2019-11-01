Welcome to a new month and a brand new Doodlewash adventure! This month, the weirdest thing happened in that I somehow posted a slightly different prompt order on Doodlewash than on Instagram. If you got the prompts on Doodlewash, it starts with Puppy and moves to Pears, but if you got them on Instagram it’s reversed. I didn’t even notice until I was sketching a puppy and started seeing lots of pears show up. No clue how I managed to DO something like that, so I decided to just sketch a confused puppy contemplating pears for today. And, I also decided to jump back to fewer lines for today to let watercolor take the stage again. I’m still playing with a balance and will no doubt doodle with more ink every now and then as it was incredibly fun during Inktober. There’s still so much more I have to learn, but rather than feeling daunted, I just feel energized. I’m excited for the month ahead and will still be trying some various experiments as I go along. It’s fun to play and try new things! And if you’re sketching and painting with me this month, then I can’t what to see what you’ll make!

It’s really any wonder that I don’t mess things up a bit more than I actually do. My mind sort of spins around constantly, almost with an audible low hum. I’m continually thinking of hundreds of things at once, even when I’m focused on what’s in front of me. Last night, I did succeed in getting Philippe to pop open some champagne to celebrate Halloween and the end of a successful challenge. He even got out the blinis and salmon roe for the occasion. This involves adding a spoonful of sour cream to a blini and then a spoonful of roe on top. There are two separate tiny spoons and I accidentally put the one that was dipped in roe into the sour cream after using it. Philippe was horrified and I had to get out a new spoon. This wouldn’t have been so bad, were it not for the fact that a couple of blinis later I did it again. Philippe just looked at me stunned. For a smart guy, I can be rather absent-minded, so kudos to Philippe for putting up with me.

Indeed, five years ago today, Philippe and I were married. One would think we would have saved the champagne for tonight, but one would also have to assume we only had one bottle in the fridge. We don’t ever really do anything special for our anniversary, because we’ve been together almost ten years and simply got married when we legally could. But, it’s Friday night where we order out for pizza, so Philippe won’t have to cook and I don’t have to do dishes. And, we’ll do what we were going to do anyway. It’s the same thing we do each and every day. We enjoy life and our time together filled with the very occasional events, but mostly silly simple things that make us smile and laugh. To Philippe’s credit, he can still manage to smile at most of my antics. As I bumble through life happily like a small child who just ate too much leftover Halloween candy. As much as I love exploring details when it comes to my art, I can get a bit lost in them when it comes to other things. But, thankfully, I’m with someone who loves me even though I only manage to make a list of things to do once a month, and can still manage to get a bit confused when it comes to puppies and pears.

