Pure Imagination

Snail And Flowers Bluebell Storybook Watercolor Illustration

For our prompt of “Bluebell” today, I wasn’t sure what to make, so I just let my inner child quickly doodle whatever first came to mind. Apparently, Little Charlie had snails on the brain so this was the purely imagined scene that appeared in my sketchbook. This is always a fun exercise, especially when I’m not feeling super motivated or creative. That child inside just sort of goes for it, without thinking too much or worrying about the end result. Since I’ve been in a nostalgic mood, the movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory also popped into my head along with the song Pure Imagination. I love the empowering line that applies well to sketching like a kid again: “If you want to view paradise. Simply look around and view it.” Indeed, in these troubled times, it certainly applies to looking at life as well. So, that’s what I did for today.

Indeed, I also only had time for a quick little doodle as I was determined to relax and play games today, since I had the day off work. Though, the game I’m currently playing on my Switch is a puzzle game, so it still takes a lot of mental attention. It’s the kind with lots of amazing and impossible contraptions that you have to unlock to work your way through a room. Since the game is set in late 15th and early 16th century, every contraption is mechanical and most are perfectly impossible. They wouldn’t work in real life, but the game makes you feel like they should work and it’s fun to imagine that they really would. Equally, it was fun to escape into a different world for part of the afternoon and enjoy something a little different. Philippe was playing a game called Planet Coaster where you build your own theme park. That was super cool, so I snuck in to watch was he was creating as well.

Tonight, we’re having a little indoor picnic. We’d be outside, but there’s a thunderstorm heading our way next. I told Philippe we should be having burgers, but we don’t have any ground beef or buns in the house. This didn’t stop Philippe, of course, and he made his our slider buns from scratch and is creating his rather legendary veggie burger which tastes amazing. Our dog Phineas doesn’t approve of such business and thinks all burgers should be made from meat. Actually, we do have some ground turkey, but this is only for Phineas since it’s what Philippe uses to make his food. But with a little ingenuity, literally anything is possible and so we’re going to have a fabulous little picnic with all of the fixings. Life is generally always wonderful when you choose to look at it that way, but it can be made truly magical with just a little dash of pure imagination.

About the Doodlewash

Da Vinci Paint Co.: Gold Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Terra Cotta, Cobalt Turquoise, Indigo, and Ultramarine (Green Shade). Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink  in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash®, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group™, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing daily watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! If you’d like to be a guest artist on Doodlewash.com, contact me!

