Since I already sketched a rain umbrella just a couple of days ago, I opted for a little umbrella in a drink instead, for our prompt today. Indeed, being on a beach somewhere with some sort of lovely punch would be a wonderful thing indeed. That said, of course, these days, that just isn’t possible and many of us are sheltering in place, so an imagined little break is what I have for today. As ever, taking a quick little moment to sketch was the best part of my busy day today. No matter what’s happening in the world, my sketch break never fails to bring me a bit of joy. And, if you’ve ever wanted to sketch along with me as I make one of my quick doodlewashes, I DO hope you’ll join me for the free online workshop called Sketchbook Revival that starts tomorrow! I’m so thrilled to be a workshop guide again this year, so if you haven’t yet, please sign up and join me! As many of us find ourselves at home more these days, I can’t think of a better thing to DO than meet online and sketch together!



Philippe and I were busy today making sure we had everything we need to work from home for the next few weeks. Some things seem simple at first until you realize all of the little things you might take for granted. Mostly, I’ve found that my already easily distracted brain has grown even more distracted these days. It’s tough to give something your full attention when part of you is always grappling with uncertainty. Rather than force myself to focus, I’ve instead looked for other distractions instead. For example, I’ve been enjoying watching shows from my childhood. Or, at least having them on in the background as I try to get things done on my various projects. It’s been rather lovely indeed. It’s nice to be reminded that what we’re facing now is a just a moment in time, and that this too shall pass one day.

And, now that I’ve made some progress on all of those projects, I’m happy to get back to having a little more time to sketch and paint. Truly, that’s my safe place. It’s the time in my day that brings me infinite joy. And this positive feeling is exactly why I’ve always had and continue to have so much hope! It’s why there’s such a thing called art therapy. Indeed, making art of any kind, even a very quick little sketch like today, makes my heart smile. And while this is true every single day, during these most stressful of times, I can’t think of anything better to DO! So, I hope you’ll jump in and sketch along with me! Particularly, if you’re someone who’s been reading my posts, but has yet to jump in and try it. Now would be the perfect time to give it a go! And though it can’t solve all of the world’s problems, it can still make a positive difference. If we simply keep making art together, we can enjoy that most amazing act of taking and sharing something incredible that comes from simply taking a quick little break.

