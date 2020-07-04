For our optional World Watercolor Month prompt of “Quiet,” I only had time for a quick little doodle today. So I made a fast watercolor sketch of a couple of little birds snuggling in a tree. It’s a holiday here today so for those of you celebrating the 4th of July, I hope you are having a wonderful one! Indeed, there are normally firework displays here, but due to our current times those have all been cancelled. And it’s also currently raining quite a lot outside, so things are certainly much quieter than usual this time of year. Our dog Phineas was not pleased at all when the rain started as he had spent the day lounging outside on the back deck. He’s currently just looking out of the window and watching the rain fall as if willing it to stop. And, as I sit inside just watching it fall, I’m feeling quite happy and content. It’s nice to enjoy these wonderful moments of quiet and relaxation.



Tonight we have a couple of friends coming over for a low key and quiet evening. The rain should stop before it gets dark so we still might wander up to the roof to see if we can see any rouge fireworks in the distance. I’m most excited because Philippe has been in the kitchen all afternoon singing and making things that smell delicious! I’m not entirely sure of the menu, but I do know that there will be a dessert of some kind. He was grumbling early while trying to find a recipe for a graham cracker crust and kept coming up with ones that involved boxes of graham crackers. This, of course, is the only version I’ve ever known growing up, save the kind that’s already made and ready to go. Of course, Philippe had to make his own graham crackers and so that’s what he did. I got to taste one and it was awesome. So, as much as I’m excited about dinner, I’m now rather looking forward to the finale.

And though a quiet evening at home is the standard fare these days, I’m happy to enjoy that as well. I get so excited during World Watercolor Month, like a little boy who’s just eaten too much candy. Then, I realize I’m only a little boy at heart and I’m actually a touch exhausted. But it’s that thrilling kind that comes with immense satisfaction. So much happens during this month, that it can be tough to communicate it all, but I’m doing my best. If you missed them, there are four new international giveaways that just launched today! Best of luck to everyone who enters! I love giving things away more than getting them. It’s just so much fun! And tonight, as the rain slows and I enjoy delicious food with close friends, I’m feeling quite lucky for every piece of happy that I have in my life. Things are very different today, but some things never change. The world is still spinning and there’s still so much beauty and love to be found in those quiet moments.

