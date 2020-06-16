For our prompt of “Pencil” today, I decided to sketch some colored pencils in a glass. The only pencils a I could find for a reference were a set of watercolor pencils that I used only once. I quickly realized that while colored pencils are super fun, for me anyway, splashing around watercolor paint is much, much faster. Or, at least I could figure out the right hacks to make it go faster. As a kid, though, I preferred colored pencils to crayons and they felt like I was leveling up and getting to use something a real artist might use. I adored seeing a fresh set of them and all of the various colors with their sharp pointed tips. I called them “rainbow pencils” back then, and now that I’m thinking about it, I’m not sure why I stopped. Though I would use them in my coloring books, the fact that I was holding a pencil would quickly make me want to grab a white sheet of paper and make my own drawings. I just really loved sketching stuff, even back then, so it’s nice to be back in the habit today.



While I don’t use colored pencils today, I’m a huge fan of those who DO! I adore looking at art made with colored pencils, particularly hyperrealistic art, and I’m quite often astounded by some of the artists I see using them. For a time, I entertained the idea of trying it myself, but soon realized you needed lots of time and tons of different colors to get the effects that I was seeing so I just stayed a fan boy instead. Indeed, I’m really just a huge fan boy of all types of art and adore seeing what others make. Even if something is done in a medium that’s different than the one I prefer using, I’m always inspired by what I see. And, well, more often, just really humbled by all of the amazing talent I see in the world. For me, these pencils just send me back to childhood and wonderful memories of the past. And also, they remind me of a time when I was never humbled, only enthusiastically inspired to create.

Today, I’ll share whatever happened each day in my sketchbook with the pride of a young boy. And before I show all of you what I created, I proudly show Philippe just to get an initial reaction. It’s usually a good one, but sometimes it’s a bit shy on the praise. Horses and unicorns are something he doesn’t care for, so I don’t expect an enthusiastic reaction from him when those appear. I’m not entirely sure I’ve ever uncovered the issue there, but I’m now making a mental note to inquire again. Sometimes, when Philippe is busy and I have to make my post, I’ll show our dog Phineas instead. This is something I regret almost as soon as I do so, because Phineas is a bit judgy and temperamental. He usually just sniffs at it and I have to snatch it back before his sneezes mess up the color. But no matter what my own little peanut gallery has to offer me, you’re still seeing the one thing I made each day. And I’m always just as proud as I was all of those many years ago when I was just a little kid, playing with rainbow pencils.

