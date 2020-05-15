For our prompt of “Raspberry Tart” today, we have simply that, with a single fork added. I realize it’s only one fork as sharing one of these is extremely difficult since it’s one of my favorite desserts. Truly, any little tart with fruit on it will do, but raspberry is my top pick. Of course, we’re in the States and not with our family in Paris, so there’s no bakery a few steps away to cure my craving. But, it’s actually pizza night, so that’s probably all the treat I should have. Though I still contend that too much of a good thing is really just perfectly awesome. So, I wouldn’t turn down a raspberry tart were it to suddenly appear, but this seems highly unlikely at this point. I’d try to coax Philippe into making one, but I think we only have cranberries and he uses those to make the dog’s food. It’s still going to be a lovely evening ahead, without or without dessert, and I’m looking forward to each and every minute of it!



Tonight, along with our pizza, we’re going to watch the animated flick Scoob!, which was sent straight to streaming instead of theaters. In our continually embellished stories we make up for our dog Phineas, we’ve determined that Scooby Doo is his favorite actor. He’s quite certain Scooby must be rich after all of the movies he’s starred in, so he’s suitably impressed. Truly, the second a dog of any kind appears on the screen when we’re watching something we hear Phineas say, “Oh finally, a good actor! They must of had more budget for this one!” He assumes that, based on the incredible success of Scooby, that all dogs must make more money than human actors in their craft. In reality, of course, Phineas is just snoring on the floor currently and only his dads are excited for the upcoming film. He’s just hoping there might be a couple of Scooby snacks in his future.

And I’m simply excited that the week has finally had the good sense to end and the weekend can finally begin. So, I’m typing this rather quickly as I race against the clock to make sure I’ve gotten everything done in time to fully focus on things like pizza, movies, and a little bit of wine. This is truly my favorite night of the week, mostly because of the pizza, but also because it’s a chance to unwind fully and even sleep in a bit in the morning. Though this doesn’t really work out anymore as my internal alarm clock is always set to the same time. Yet, not actually having to get out of bed is certainly a treat in itself. I’m still craving that dessert, though, and I don’t think there’s any planned for this weekend. But, as ever, I’ll fall back into my fantasies and simply imagine that at some wondrous point in the future, I’ll finally get my raspberry tart.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in