Ready, Yeti, Go!

For our prompt of “Yeti” today, my first thought was that this is actually something I’ve never sketched before! I’ve sketched so many things over these past few years that it’s always fun to come across a prompt that pushes me to create something totally different. Since I’ve never actually seen a yeti in person, I imagined a little one that was enjoying a day out sledding. I’m also assuming that a yeti is a pro when it comes to using these circular sleds. As a kid, I would just sort of hope for the best and, no matter what I did, I would end the journey falling off and rolling into a human snowball. But, it was so much fun! It’s been years since I’ve been on a sled, but I still remember the sheer joy I felt while I was zooming across the snow. I didn’t care that I didn’t have a knack for steering. It was way more fun to simply see where the sled would take me next!



As an adult, I think I’ve lived my entire life in pretty much this same way. I see a new hill to ride and I just throw caution to the wind and go for it, hoping that I’ll figure out a workable path down as I go along. But, that’s the thing. In my mind, I’m not trying to climb a hill when I start a new project. That sounds difficult and too terribly daunting. Instead, when I have a great new idea that I want to try, I feel that if it’s real enough to imagine, then I’m already at the top of the hill. The goal is then to get to the bottom and find out where that idea leads! And yep, I’ll tumble and fall along the way, but I’ll have a ton of fun and even a few belly laughs along the way! And, no matter what, I’ll always get to the bottom and discover whatever magical solution awaits me. It’s never quite what I first imagined, but that’s just part of the journey!

Philippe is very supportive of my crazy ideas, though I can see that “here we go again” look in his eyes when I tell him about a new one. Sometimes, I wait until I’ve tumbled down the hill a bit before mentioning it to him. That way, I can describe it a bit better and hope that it sounds just a little less crazy. And, by the way, there’s no snow on the ground here for sledding, but it’s really quite cold. It’s supposed to warm up this weekend. It’s strange when just going above freezing starts to feel like it’s actual warm weather. But, the cold weather has given me time to hide indoors and make a ton of progress on the several projects I’m juggling all at once. As I spin in circles gleefully and wonder how anything will actually get completed, I have full faith in my own ridiculous process. Just like when I was a kid, something interesting will come out of every ride I take. In the meantime, I’ll just enjoy the trip as I creatively zoom through a life that’s always ready, yeti, go!

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

