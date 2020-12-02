Red Ribbon

, 8
Mouse Holding Red Ribbon Christmas Watercolor Illustration Painting

For our prompt of “Ribbon” today, I ended up with a little mouse playing with a bit of red ribbon. This was actually a good reminder that I need to do a bit of Christmas shopping so that I actually have things to wrap with a ribbon this year. I keep thinking there’s more time, but then the days seem to be speeding by lately. I truly love giving gifts more than receiving them, but I’m terrible when it comes to wrapping and instead give credence to the phrase that it’s the thought that counts. I tend to get the ribbon to look lovely on a couple of sides and then strategically place the package under the tree so that only those sides are visible. The remaining sides are a hot mess of ribbon and tape as though they were actually wrapped by a mouse. Mostly, this is caused by my feverishly short attention span. I start with all of the best intentions and then get a bit bored with it all and make a made dash to the finish.

When I was a kid, I don’t think ribbon was used much for wrapping packages in my house. Perhaps, that’s why I never really learned how to use it properly. We would just plunk one of those peal and stick bows on wrapped boxes and call it a gift. So, that’s pretty much how I approach things today. Another type of red ribbon that I remember are the ones used for judging art shows when I was in middle school. My art teacher entered me in a couple of these, but what I remember most is that I thought the red ribbons were the prettiest. The blue ribbon was actually the one given for first place, but it wasn’t my shade of blue. As it turned out, I did actually receive first place for a contour line drawing. But, when I went to the makeshift gallery in the school gym I was a bit jealous of the people who got the red ribbons. Those ribbons looked so pretty next to the artwork. It was right about this time that I confirmed that I was not remotely the competitive type.

Though my mother was quite proud of me and she still has the art and the ribbon to this day. There are other ribbons with medals on them that I won as well back then, and she placed them in a little glass shadow box. Even looking at them now, however, I can’t quite figure out what wonderful thing I’d accomplished, but that’s just fine. Her pride in me was really the best prize of all. And as the countdown to this magical season begins, I’m just thrilled for every shining moment. Philippe and I started our advent calendars and so each night we start with a bit of childhood fun before moving on to a glass of wine. And thought I’m certainly thrilled for all of the little presents that will come on that big night, I still want the days to pass a bit more slowly. And when the night finally arrives, I’ll be excited to give Philippe his gifts. Especially the one that looks like it was wrapped by a gleeful maniac that would certainly never win first place. That one special gift with the lovely red ribbon.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

About the Doodlewash

Da Vinci Paint Co.:  Yellow, Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Cobalt Turquoise, Phthalo Blue, Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash?  Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
 Mouse Holding Red Ribbon Christmas Watercolor Illustration Painting Sketchbook Detail

Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash®, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group™, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing daily watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! If you’d like to be a guest artist on Doodlewash.com, contact me!

See author's posts

Recommended1 recommendationPublished in By Charlie
Related Articles
8 Comments
  1. writerleenda 4 hours ago

    Charlie my way of wrapping gifts is to go to the dollar store and buy some of those cute little gift bags and some tissue. Amen. Me wrap? I get my fingers tied up in it and it looks horrid.

    Reply
  2. Lisa 4 hours ago

    I hate wrapping gifts. Gift bags are my go to when I have to give gifts in person. Sometimes, with Joe, I just tell him to close his eyes and then hand him an Amazon box. For people who live far away, Amazon is my best friend, because I just have packages sent directly to them. Works for me!

    Reply
    • Marisela Delgado 29 mins ago

      You made me laugh, Lisa, with your “close your eyes” gesture. I hope that you also say tah-dah! haha haha haha 😂😂😂

      Reply
  3. Brenda Sommerville 4 hours ago

    Your paintings have so much character. Love this

    Reply
  4. Bonnie Ottaviani 3 hours ago

    Adorable!

    Reply
  5. Mary Roff 52 mins ago

    I’m terrible at bows and ribbon but figure the bow isn’t the important part anyway. Your mouse looks to be having a grand time with his ribbon!!

    Reply
  6. Zertab Quaderi 32 mins ago

    Wonderful sketch, Charlie!

    Reply
  7. Marisela Delgado 6 mins ago

    I do agree that gift bags make it quick and easy, but I love wrapping gifts. I have never been big on ribbon, but I would love to try. Like you, I remember the peel and stick bows. haha haha I have seen some very beautiful and elegant wrapped gifts, but it’s a shame to take them apart to open. Plus, some people don’t want to work for their gift. haha haha haha I like wrap that I can tear into guilt free. 😁 Still, you are right, Charlie. It’s the thought that counts. 💜
    Charlie, you share such beautiful memories. It’s very touching especially when you yourself never experienced that. You know my story. I can’t even begin to understand what it’s like to feel loved like that. No wonder you are so sweet and loving.

    Reply

Leave Me A Comment!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Everywhere You Post Watercolor!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Logo
Sketching Stuff Activity Book Food Promo Square
Doodlewash Club Logo

Never Miss A Moment Of The Adventure! Enter your email address to get notifications of new blog posts by email.

Join 61,791 other subscribers

Sketching Stuff Podcast

Sketching Stuff Podcast Promo Image

Upcoming Events

ArtWork Creative Productivity Unlocked Charlie O'Shields Promo Graphic
Wed 02

ArtWork: Creative Productivity Unlocked

November 27 - December 3
December 2020 Doodlewash Drawing Painting Challenge
Wed 02

DECEMBER 2020 ART CHALLENGE: Merry And Bright!

December 1 - December 31
Jul 01

World Watercolor Month

July 1, 2021 - July 31, 2021

View More…

☆ SUBMIT AN EVENT!

CATEGORIES

ARCHIVES

Freshly Curious - Over 700 Free Reference Photos for Artists - Courtesy of Doodlewash.com

©2015-2018 Doodlewash®  Privacy Policy | Terms Of Use | Disclosure  Powered By Wordpress.com

CONTACT US

Want to say hi and connect? Do you make lovely things with watercolor and want to be featured in the next Guest Artist post?! Great! Not sure, just feel the need to say something? Awesome! Just fill out the form below!

Sending
 
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account

%d bloggers like this: