For our prompt of “Fairytale” today, and our final prompt of November, I opted for this little fox resting in a field of storybook mushrooms. In fables, the fox is often presented as a trickster, but I figured even a trickster needs a little rest every now and then. Yet, I hope, as ever, you’ll keep right on painting with me during our December challenge. It’s quite possibly the busiest month of the year for many folks, so join when you like and enjoy the month! Today, Philippe and I went with friends to see A Christmas Carol on stage at our local repertory theatre. This is the second year in a row that we’ve seen it and it was just as wonderful as last year. It’s the story of Scrooge who doesn’t feel the joy of the season. Written in 1843, it’s still a timeless tale that’s really about finding joy in the most important bits of life. Primarily, the love between family and friends. The simple moments are always the ones that matter most. Those dreamy moments where nothing more happens than a simple act of love. Perhaps it’s enjoying food together or holding that hug just a bit longer than usual. Though real life doesn’t always seem like a storybook, it truly can be when we embrace love and happiness.

After the show, Philippe and I went to World Market and picked up our advent calendars with little treats for the month ahead. One would think we’d have them by now, but we’re rather frugal and enjoy them just a bit more when they’re 40% off. And some might even think we’re far too old for them, but I’m rather sure those folks don’t read this blog. We’re now watching a documentary about Disney imagineers, and having a glass of wine. Yeah, that last bit is our little nod to adulthood. But, beyond that, the year ends with food, games, and family fun! As we’re watching a show about Disney parks, I told Philippe that I’ve never been to Disneyland in California. He smugly told me that we can go, but it will be his second time. His parents toured the western coast of the United States when he was three years old. And this is the point where I remind him that he was far too young to really remember anything. And, apparently he was sick the entire time, so it’s definitely something that should be experienced again without the tantrums.

In truth, this holiday season sort of snuck up on us. Philippe and I are both very busy with work and we’re both trying hard to get everything done before the end of the year. But, no matter how busy I get, I can’t help but pause and enjoy the magic of the season. The twinkling lights remind me that magic is always within my reach. It just takes a moment of thinking about what really matters to me. This in itself is a rather cathartic experience as when I stop to ponder the question, I’m usually always quite surprised. In the heat of the moment, I think it must be my pending deadlines, but in the warmth of a holiday moment, I realize it’s something else entirely. Moments with the people I care about are indeed the most important moments of all. Whether it’s time spent with friends and family or the perfectly ordinary evening spent with Philippe and Phineas. Yet, even the most ordinary of times can become extraordinary beneath the glow of sparkling holiday lights. This is a special time of year that I cherish because, no matter what comes my way, it always feels like I’m simply relaxing into a dream.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

Published in