Day 30 - Fairytale Mushroom Fox Watercolor Illustration

For our prompt of “Fairytale” today, and our final prompt of November, I opted for this little fox resting in a field of storybook mushrooms. In fables, the fox is often presented as a trickster, but I figured even a trickster needs a little rest every now and then. Yet, I hope, as ever, you’ll keep right on painting with me during our December challenge. It’s quite possibly the busiest month of the year for many folks, so join when you like and enjoy the month! Today, Philippe and I went with friends to see A Christmas Carol on stage at our local repertory theatre. This is the second year in a row that we’ve seen it and it was just as wonderful as last year. It’s the story of Scrooge who doesn’t feel the joy of the season. Written in 1843, it’s still a timeless tale that’s really about finding joy in the most important bits of life. Primarily, the love between family and friends. The simple moments are always the ones that matter most. Those dreamy moments where nothing more happens than a simple act of love. Perhaps it’s enjoying food together or holding that hug just a bit longer than usual. Though real life doesn’t always seem like a storybook, it truly can be when we embrace love and happiness.

After the show, Philippe and I went to World Market and picked up our advent calendars with little treats for the month ahead. One would think we’d have them by now, but we’re rather frugal and enjoy them just a bit more when they’re 40% off. And some might even think we’re far too old for them, but I’m rather sure those folks don’t read this blog. We’re now watching a documentary about Disney imagineers, and having a glass of wine. Yeah, that last bit is our little nod to adulthood. But, beyond that, the year ends with food, games, and family fun! As we’re watching a show about Disney parks, I told Philippe that I’ve never been to Disneyland in California. He smugly told me that we can go, but it will be his second time. His parents toured the western coast of the United States when he was three years old. And this is the point where I remind him that he was far too young to really remember anything. And, apparently he was sick the entire time, so it’s definitely something that should be experienced again without the tantrums.

In truth, this holiday season sort of snuck up on us. Philippe and I are both very busy with work and we’re both trying hard to get everything done before the end of the year. But, no matter how busy I get, I can’t help but pause and enjoy the magic of the season. The twinkling lights remind me that magic is always within my reach. It just takes a moment of thinking about what really matters to me. This in itself is a rather cathartic experience as when I stop to ponder the question, I’m usually always quite surprised. In the heat of the moment, I think it must be my pending deadlines, but in the warmth of a holiday moment, I realize it’s something else entirely. Moments with the people I care about are indeed the most important moments of all. Whether it’s time spent with friends and family or the perfectly ordinary evening spent with Philippe and Phineas. Yet, even the most ordinary of times can become extraordinary beneath the glow of sparkling holiday lights. This is a special time of year that I cherish because, no matter what comes my way, it always feels like I’m simply relaxing into a dream.

Da Vinci Paint Co.: Gold Ochre, Opus (Vivid Pink), Benzimida Orange, Quinacridone Red, Cobalt Turquoise, Leaf Green and Ultramarine (Green Shade). Staedtler Pigment Liners in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash®, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group™, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing daily watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! If you’d like to be a guest artist on Doodlewash.com, contact me!

6 Comments
  1. Karen Fortier 9 hours ago

    Fantastic post, Charlie! Glad that you are getting into the Christmas season! Today is my one year anniversary of my last day of working in the world of corporate finance. How my life has changed in one year. It’s nice to have art as my focus now. Life is at a much more relaxed paced and much less stressful. Tomorrow we have a good sized winter storm heading our way. I am hoping to get back home to New Hampshire from Maine before the snow arrives. We shall see. Enjoy the rest of your weekend. Looking forward to December DOodles!

    Reply
  2. memadtwo 8 hours ago

    Love your mushrooms as always. Magic is everywhere! (K)

    Reply
  3. Lisa Ann Ulibarri 7 hours ago

    Aweeeeeeeeeee such a cute Fox!!! In a beautiful mushroom world!!! You know it makes perfect sense for Fox to be hanging out by the mushrooms which seems to be a place the fairies live or enjoy hanging out around. Fairies are mischievous too. so they must be good friends. 🙂

    Reply
  4. Sandra Strait 7 hours ago

    I haven’t been to Old World Market is so long! Probably just as well because I find it hard to resist all those interesting sweets from around the world!

    Reply
  5. Darlene Campbell 6 hours ago

    Your art is amazing and your stories are so entertaining! I love them all! It’s refreshing to see that the fox in this fairy tale is getting to rest and is not getting into mischief! Foxes are one of my favorite animals.

    Reply
  6. Lisa 3 hours ago

    I’m eating a late night snack of a raw carrot. So much food here this weekend and all I wanted was something healthy😄! There are too many sweets laying around here. I just can’t stand the idea of eating anything with sugar in it. We are still having a good time with our friends. Tomorrow is fijita night, then Joe and I will be eating leftovers for a week!

    Reply

