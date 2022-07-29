Relaxing Moments

For Day 29 of World Watercolor Month and our optional prompt of “Rest,” I made a little sketch of my puppy Elliott resting with one of the first toys I gave him that we call Foxy. Well, this is actually Foxy 2 as he managed to chew through the first one. We found him covered in a pile of cotton and looking really forlorn as though total destruction hadn’t really been his actual plan and he wasn’t sure what to do next. So, we picked him up another one and he was super happy. Instead of chewing through it, he cuddled up with Foxy 2 and simply went to sleep. I love watching him when he gets this restful. Sometimes he stretches out as he’s gotten much bigger than when he was a puppy. But on some occasions, he still manages to curl up into this impossibly small ball with all four of his big paws stacked together. It’s a level of comfort I envy. When I look at him, I start to wonder about the times that I feel that level of contentment. I’m generally a bit restless most days.

So, I did the first thing that came to mind. I crawled down on the floor and tried to curl up next to him. I don’t curl like I used to at this age, but it still felt perfectly wonderful as he made a soft noise that sounded a bit like purring. In that moment with him, everything that was weighing on my mind drifted off to other mental corners and soon disappeared. So, I stayed there with him for several minutes, enjoying that wonderful feeling of nothing that somehow feels like everything. I could feel my heart rate slow as I drifted into a state of pure relaxation. I’m sure Elliott is very aware of what we do for him. From spoiling him with too many toys and only the best treats, he knows his life is generally quite wonderful. Though sure, he does think that Philippe and I could play about a thousand percent more, but other than that, it’s all pretty good. What I’m not sure he quite understands yet is how much he does for us.

Though having a dog, and indeed a puppy, takes a lot of extra time and commitment, there’s certainly a phenomenal return on investment. It’s worth it. For every time I’m pestered into playing with a toy while testing the limits of my own attention span, I’m always rewarded with bright eyes and that goofy, loving smile. Elliott’s tail will wag in a way that signals something we adult humans often only dream about feeling. Pure and limitless joy. It’s a good reminder to even those of us without tails to consider what it would really take to make them wag if we had them. What truly brings joy and what’s just another thing to be doing. Learning the difference makes all of the difference. So, as I head into another wonderful pizza night, I’m happy to be enjoying time with my little family as we experience the bountiful benefits that come from relaxing moments.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

