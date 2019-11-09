For our prompt of “Owl” today, we have just that. It’s been so long since I doodled an owl, so I just wanted to focus on that. I adore owls and think they are lovely creatures, but our dog Phineas is not a fan. That’s a polite way to say that they scare the hell out of him. We used to have an owl that visited all of the time and then it left. Last night that distinctive “Hoo” sound was heard while I was walking Phineas and he nearly jumped out of his skin. While Philippe and I are enamored, Phineas just hears the terrifying call of the Hoo Hoo Monster. I’ve no idea if the owl I heard is staying around or just visiting, but I hope it’s an extended stay. I know that’s not a very nice wish to have my dog’s nemesis around full time, but owls are just the coolest! Sorry, Phineas. I love the sound and appreciate their help in keeping the tiny rodents out of our house. The reality is that although this is my favorite season, it’s the least favorite for my dog. He’s currently laying on the heating vent in the floor looking at me as if to say, “can you please bring back summer?”

Summer is actually my least favorite time of year because it’s just too hot here, but now that daylight savings time has come to rear its unfortunate head the days feel blisteringly short. As soon as I arrive home from work the sun is already setting and as I’m typing this now, we’ve already been plunged into darkness. While I do adore the cozy feel of an evening, I wish we had that extra hour of light back. That said, I certainly won’t care as we’re lighting candles later this month to enjoy our Thanksgiving feast. We just bought a new candelabra. More accurately, we bought our first as we’ve never actually owned one before. This one is from India, made of silver metal and in the shape of deer head. The antlers provide space to place six candles. We put the candles in, but haven’t lit it yet. After placing them in their holders it looked like it could either be gorgeous or blazingly bright and a potential fire hazard. Either way, I’m excited to test it out soon. This was one of the HomeGoods finds where Philippe and I look at each other knowing it’s a touch over the top, but secretly thinking it’s equally quite perfect and really hoping the other agrees.

We have friends coming over for dinner in a couple of weeks, so that’s likely when our candelabra will get its first show. And looking at the state of our house in this moment, it will hopefully give us enough time to clear a bit of the clutter before our guests arrive. Yes, we’ll wait until the last minute to actually do anything about it, of course. Philippe and I have both mastered the fine art of procrastination. Phineas is not really a fan of parties as they make him anxious. The last time we brought him with us to our friend’s house he chewed through his harness and marked on the floor. Or, as we like to refer to it, he got naked and peed on the floor. In Phineas’ words, “It was a truly crazy party! I’m rather sure they must have spiked my drink.” Our crazy little dog who doesn’t like parties and is terrified of owls is currently sitting on Philippe’s lap right next to me at the kitchen counter and yawning. Despite not being a fan of the colder weather, Phineas doesn’t seem to mind when it’s also cuddling season. And since he’s not the type of dog to be cuddly the rest of the year, it’s a rather exceptional time indeed. This is the time of year when my tiny little family just enjoys being a family together, even though one of us is not particularly excited by the sudden and terrifying return of the Hoo Hoo.

