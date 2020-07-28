Rise And Shine

For our optional World Watercolor Month prompt of “Shine,” I thought of the phrase my mom used to always say to me when I was a kid. “Rise and shine!” she’d say which was meant to lure me out of bed somehow. It’s actually a military phrase that originated in the late 1800s and came with a rather nice message that meant “act lively, and do well.” Words, alone, however, could never lure me quite as much as donuts, so that’s what I ended up doing a quick and loose sketch of today. This is paired with my current morning friend, which is a cup of coffee. Okay, it usually takes a few cups of coffee before I’m remotely coherent. I have to envy those who can actually rise and immediately shine. I’m not even to the point where I can bother with “doing well,” I’m just happy to be doing anything at all. This is because I’m not a morning person. And I rarely ever get donuts so I constantly crave them. Perhaps, if I did get them each day, I could be a morning person after all.

Of course, that wouldn’t be a very healthy way to wake up each day. Even as a kid, I only got a couple donuts a month. This is what makes a treat feel like a treat, after all. It’s wonderful to have something special right after waking up in the morning. I’m always inspired by people who can leap out of bed and immediately make some art. That’s a super healthy way to start one’s day. But, I just can’t do it. My thoughts are still bouncing into each other and trying to discern the difference between reality and the vivid dreams I just had. It just takes me awhile to sort it all out so I can think and imagine a bit more clearly. Today, I was running way late and only had about 30 minutes to make something, so I chose things I already know how to sketch well. The fun part comes in trying them a bit differently with more splashes of color and no real plan. Yeah, okay, that’s how I approach all of my sketches, but it still felt extra fun today.

And for those of you who tune in to see what I’ll make next, I’m giving you a huge virtual hug right now. I know it’s a bit random in both subject matter and sometimes approach, but I hope you’ll always find something fun. More than that, I hope you’ll always spot my style, which I define as the hand of the artist, not a particular technique. I bounce between techniques at will, and I’m not entirely sure I’ll ever land on just one to exhibit each day. That’s just fine! It’s equally why I tell artists that their “style” has already found them. I can spot the work of artists in our lovely community the moment that I see it, even if the technique or medium changes. I love this about making art! Our own styles are inescapable. Now though, I’m pretty much just craving donuts. It’s been several months since I’ve had one, and I think that’s something I should fix soon. In the meantime, I’ll stumble out of bed each day in my usual incoherent fashion waiting for that wonderful time when I’ll finally rise and shine.

About the Doodlewash

Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Quinacridone Red, Opus (Vivid Pink), Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with sepia ink  in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
 Pink Donuts And Coffee Mug With Spoon Watercolor Painting Illustration Sketchbook Detail

Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash®, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group™, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing daily watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! If you’d like to be a guest artist on Doodlewash.com, contact me!

See author's posts

12 Comments
  1. writerleenda 9 hours ago

    But Charlie I just yesterday encouraged you to have a treat and now you need donuts for breakfast? Eeeeeee- gaaaaddd! You are right (of course) about recognizable style — I can tell on my art sites just by looking at some of the art, who painted it. Take care !

  2. Zertab Quaderi 9 hours ago

    What a fabulous sketch! The colors certainly make one rise and shine!

  3. Eduardo Cabrera Campos 8 hours ago

    Fascinante, Charlie, me gusto

  4. Karen Fortier 8 hours ago

    Oh Charlie, now I am craving a Boston cream donut. No I won’t give in to temptation. 😔 Great post Charlie!

  5. Lisa 7 hours ago

    Have you seen my pears? I was getting bored with pears, but instead of quitting yesterday I made a dragonfly carrying a pear to who knows where, and today a spotted mouse is dragging a pear to who knows where. Such fun. Tomorrow it might be anything, as long as it involves a pear.

  6. Marisela Delgado 7 hours ago

    Beautiful donuts, Charlie! For me, I crave them and then feel horrible for eating them. haha You know, I follow blogs of ladies that rubber stamp and I can spot their cards a mile away without seeing their name! I can recognize their style anywhere! How funny, right? It’s like their signature — unique and so personal. 😊 Your friend Marisela is NOT a morning person. Oh, it’s morning……when I am crawling into bed. That is the only reason that I am up early. Or is it up late? When I have to actually get up early, like today, to do laundry, it is BRUTAL! Nothing worse than a cheerful early riser! haha 😊😇😀

  7. Sandra Strait 7 hours ago

    I envy you having thoughts in the morning. I tend to stumble around and stare into space blankly until I’ve had my coffee or tea. I often do housework at this time, as I find it a bit mindless, lol. I do regret that sometimes though, when I have to redo something because I’ve done it totally cock-eyed!

  8. Viki Banaszak 6 hours ago

    This looks purfect!

  9. LoriCtoo 5 hours ago

    Okay, now I want a donut. 🙁 These look delicious. I am a morning person(finally something we don’t have in common). I just love the quiet time and the energy I have. I am one of those who can jump out of bed and start creating…..sorry.

  10. Gary Middleton 4 hours ago

    Great doodle, Charlie

  11. tigretora1 . 4 hours ago

    Donuts motivated me to join the math team in high school. It turned out to be fun, anyway, but the donuts were definitely a powerful draw. Yours look bright and shiny. Go out and get some!

  12. Mugdha 2 hours ago

    Hello Charlie,

    I can smell those donuts and the coffee! Now I want one a Cinnamon Donut and can’t have it thanks to everything around me being strictly shut. 🙁 And Im so so happy that you’re not a morning person. 🙂 What I really truly admire is that you don’t sound apologetic about it. Thank you for that! It’s refreshing and a great example of loving and accepting yourself. A wonderful lesson indeed.

    Love,
    Mugdha

