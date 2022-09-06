Rolling Along

For our prompt of “Bicycle” today, I made a sketch of a beagle out for a little ride through the neighborhood. I’m rather sure my own pup Elliott would love the freedom of rolling through the city on a bicycle, though I’m equally certain he would be rubbish at it. He’s very athletic, but tends to get overly excited causing his overall coordination to become a bit scattershot at times. He’ll be 10 months old later this month, proving that time really does fly by quickly. It seems like just yesterday when we were bringing home a puppy from the shelter, excitedly guessing at what raising a puppy would be like. We’ve no idea how much larger he’ll get, but his growth spurt seems to have slowed considerably, so he likely won’t get too much bigger. His ears are still valiantly fighting off any semblance of symmetry, with one ear up and one down, each moving independently from one another. It’s quite cute, so I’m secretly hoping that they stay that way. I’m sure the lack of symmetry would look perfectly odd on humans, but on a dog it’s thoroughly adorable and endearing.



We went to the “country house” again this weekend. This is a little place belonging to friends just 40 minutes outside of town that makes us feel like we’ve escaped to a completely different world. Luckily on this particular trip, our friends joined us with their dog Chief. Elliott and Chief are besties. Elliott loves all dogs and every single human being that he meets in a way that often seems to bring any sense of real loyalty into question, but his relationship with Chief appears to be at an elevated level. We stay in the guest house on these trips and will find Chief waiting at the door wanting Elliott to come outside and play. Chief is several pounds heavier and when the two of them start chasing one another it’s best to get out of their way unless you’re wearing knee pads and other protective gear. But, it’s super fun to watch from a safe distance.

Philippe and I enjoyed our long weekend and were not particularly ready to go back to work today. I really would have loved to stay in the country all week long. I was able to catch up on reading and relax more than I have in quite a long time. It was refreshing indeed! I have a tendency to jump from one project directly to the next and rarely take any sort of break. While it’s fun to always have a project going, this trip was a good reminder that creativity blossoms even more when I’m able to step away from things and enjoy doing something that doesn’t require quite as much thought. And, since we’re heading into autumn and a season of holidays, my inner child just loves to play during this time of year anyway. I was actually already looking up advent treat calendars for the holidays for Elliott, so please don’t mention it to him. Actually, I probably won’t mention it to Philippe as it’s wildly early to consider such things. This time of year seems to zoom past faster than I’d like, so I take every chance I can get to enjoy each lovely day. All of those grand plans and projects will get gently placed aside more often as the year comes a close so I can enjoy each glittering moment as I’m happily rolling along.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

Published in