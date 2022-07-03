Running Out The Clock

For day three of World Watercolor Month and our optional prompt of “Time,” I ended up with a quick sketch of a vintage alarm clock. I had a different idea in mind with one of my animal stand-ins, but then I realized I didn’t have enough time to make it. Well, I didn’t quite have it all thought through and what I sketched initially didn’t even make sense to me. So, I went back to the old days instead when I just sketched a single item. It’s fun to do, as I like to try to spot all of the little details, or at least the ones that are required to create a suitable facsimile of whatever it is I’m trying to conjure up on paper. And, when I have very little time, it’s kind of fun to find little shortcuts along the way and omit things that are just too time-consuming to deal with in the moment. Also, if you’ve been following my posts over the years, you know I love painting shiny things, and it’s been a few weeks since I’ve had the pleasure. So, it was fun to take a time to do it again today!
Philippe and I ended up out shopping today, but didn’t really get anything for ourselves. Instead, it was our rather spoiled dog Elliott who got to enjoy some new things. He got an upgraded bed and a bag full of treats and toys. When we came inside with the bag, he sat there as though waiting to see everything that we purchased for him. The toys and treats, however, are hidden and doled out over the course of several days since he gets bored with things quickly. So, toys are on a constant rotation. The toy he received today was a little dinosaur that seems like it’s really tough and we’re just hoping he won’t manage to make it extinct too quickly. His earliest toys had to be discarded yesterday when he managed to gut them. There was a little orange fox he really loved, so I bought him a replacement. As it turns out, it’s entirely possible to quite literally love something to death.
Tonight, we’ll just relax and maybe watch a movie. It’s a holiday tomorrow, so tonight feels like a bonus Saturday night, which is always super awesome. Elliott is currently howling quietly to himself as he’s trying to hint to us that it’s nearly dinner time. Either that, or he’s simply bored once again. As it turns out, trying to keep a puppy entertained really is a full-time job. It’s fun, but before I know it, the day has zoomed by and I’m trying to sneak in all of those silly other things I do each day. I’m rather sure Elliott is convinced that anything that doesn’t directly involve him is just ludicrous. Philippe went outside to brush the front steps just now and then I suddenly heard him knocking on the front door. Apparently, Elliott had jumped up and turned the deadbolt and locked him out. Looks like he’s learned another fun trick to add to the list. And, I have spent another day, giggling at his antics, while sneaking in some painting time and once again running out the clock.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Quinacridone Red, Gold Ochre, Opus (Vivid Pink), Terra Cotta, Cobalt Turquoise, and Ultramarine (Green Shade). ZIG Cartoonist Mangaka Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Click here to purchase just a print! Or, click here for to purchase a framed print!
A very entertaining writing today. Happy 4th to you , Philippe, and Elliot!🇺🇸🙋🏻♀️
Charlie ya gotta get a hilarity icon. I hope Elliott doesn’t decide to unlock the door at night when it’s burglar time. Yikes. It is raining here, dark and spooky in late afternoon. Love it! I can imagine Elliott in this deluge as he jumps at the puddle splatters.
Oh dear, I do remember those alarm clocks from a long time ago. Puppies are a delightful handful of energy…and pure love. Maybe you all need a house in the country?
Have you seen the talking buttons for dogs and cats? It’s quite the mystery whether the animals are really learning to speak their thoughts, but it’s amazing what some of they can say with the buttons. I’m almost tempted to get another dog just to try teaching them to use them. https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/2021/08/06/talking-dogs-aac-devices-buttons/
If Elliott steals your car keys and drives away one night……be afraid. Very afraid. 😂😂😂 As you know, I am a rubber stamper and card maker. I have seen so many people and stamp companies talking about WWM.. It’s awesome!
Time goes by too painfully fast. I mean, we’re in July when it feels like we just started the new year! It’ll be Fall in 2 months! Yikes! 😂😂😂 Have a beautiful week, my friend.
Take your keys with you!! Happy Freedom Day!
Fabulous painting, Charlie.
Hello Charlie,
The clock is gorgeous! I love the way you paint shiny objects. Someday I hope to be able to paint a shiny object too. 🙂 But it seems like it’ll take an awfully long time for me to be able to get what’s in my head onto paper. And what Elliott did to Phillipe was hilarious! Poor Phillipe! From Elliott’s boundless energy, are you sure he hasn’t already figured out how to use the coffee maker and secretly guzzle coffee every morning before you & Phillipe are out of bed???? Big hug to you,
Love,
Mugdha
Perfect!😊