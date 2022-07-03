Running Out The Clock

For day three of World Watercolor Month and our optional prompt of “Time,” I ended up with a quick sketch of a vintage alarm clock. I had a different idea in mind with one of my animal stand-ins, but then I realized I didn’t have enough time to make it. Well, I didn’t quite have it all thought through and what I sketched initially didn’t even make sense to me. So, I went back to the old days instead when I just sketched a single item. It’s fun to do, as I like to try to spot all of the little details, or at least the ones that are required to create a suitable facsimile of whatever it is I’m trying to conjure up on paper. And, when I have very little time, it’s kind of fun to find little shortcuts along the way and omit things that are just too time-consuming to deal with in the moment. Also, if you’ve been following my posts over the years, you know I love painting shiny things, and it’s been a few weeks since I’ve had the pleasure. So, it was fun to take a time to do it again today!



Philippe and I ended up out shopping today, but didn’t really get anything for ourselves. Instead, it was our rather spoiled dog Elliott who got to enjoy some new things. He got an upgraded bed and a bag full of treats and toys. When we came inside with the bag, he sat there as though waiting to see everything that we purchased for him. The toys and treats, however, are hidden and doled out over the course of several days since he gets bored with things quickly. So, toys are on a constant rotation. The toy he received today was a little dinosaur that seems like it’s really tough and we’re just hoping he won’t manage to make it extinct too quickly. His earliest toys had to be discarded yesterday when he managed to gut them. There was a little orange fox he really loved, so I bought him a replacement. As it turns out, it’s entirely possible to quite literally love something to death.

Tonight, we’ll just relax and maybe watch a movie. It’s a holiday tomorrow, so tonight feels like a bonus Saturday night, which is always super awesome. Elliott is currently howling quietly to himself as he’s trying to hint to us that it’s nearly dinner time. Either that, or he’s simply bored once again. As it turns out, trying to keep a puppy entertained really is a full-time job. It’s fun, but before I know it, the day has zoomed by and I’m trying to sneak in all of those silly other things I do each day. I’m rather sure Elliott is convinced that anything that doesn’t directly involve him is just ludicrous. Philippe went outside to brush the front steps just now and then I suddenly heard him knocking on the front door. Apparently, Elliott had jumped up and turned the deadbolt and locked him out. Looks like he’s learned another fun trick to add to the list. And, I have spent another day, giggling at his antics, while sneaking in some painting time and once again running out the clock.

