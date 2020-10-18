For our prompt of “Cold” today, the weather outside seemed to know as well since it suddenly got much colder where I live than it was yesterday. So, I’ve spent much of the day hiding indoors, snuggled under a blanket. Philippe made us some hot chocolate, which is always a wonderful treat when it’s cold outdoors. I always love the first days of colder weather as it’s such a cozy feeling. I snuck out from under my blanket just long enough to make this quick little doodle of a tiny mouse enjoying a similar sort of day. The wind keeps blustering through, determined to shed every tree of its leaves, creating a blanket of color on the ground. It’s the kind of day that feels slow and easy. I decided to just be lazy and enjoy it without worrying about focusing on more important things that suddenly didn’t seem so important after all. It’s nice to relax into a day, doing whatever comes naturally, as nature does the same just outside the window.



I was actually impressed in the middle of the day, when Phineas demanded to go outside on the deck. He sat there for quite awhile, before coming back indoors. Normally, he would just stick his nose out when it’s cold and then look up at me as though I should fix it immediately. I’m not sure where he got the notion that Philippe and I control the weather, but he seems to blame us for it nonetheless. Later in the afternoon, he kept popping up next to us and sitting there. This is his version of cuddling, meaning we’re meant to pet him a bit. At least until it gets weird and he wanders off again. Today, though, the cuddles lasted a bit longer as well. It was a sweet way to spend the afternoon and I totally enjoyed spending it with my little family. We played games and watched a movie and made the most of every moment.

This evening, Philippe is going to make a lentil soup. I’m so happy that soup season has returned as there’s quite a list of them that he makes each year. Phineas is already in his usual spot by the door. He doesn’t want to go out this time, he’s just making sure he’s where we can see him so we don’t forget to feed him. Philippe bought him a new treat ball today that’s a little more complex, so we can limit his treats a bit. As soon as he finally got them all out of the new one he was still back for more. But this time, he had the older, easier treat ball in his mouth instead as if to say that this one was the better one as that other one must be totally broken. He still thinks it odd that he has to work for his treats when Philippe and I don’t have to do the same. Indeed, this would probably be a good thing and an excellent diet plan for humans. Yet, we’ll skip trying that this evening as we enjoy some lovely food and continue to stay cozy and safe from the cold.

