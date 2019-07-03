My name is Sarah Janece Garcia, a Texas artist currently residing in Denver, Colorado. I work primarily in watercolor to create unique wildlife portraits and nature inspired paintings. My work is influenced by my passion for art, attraction to color, and love for nature’s beauty.

Live Painting Event The Wind is Calling

My wish is to capture the wildlife that roams the earth alongside us, swims freely near us, and flies peacefully above us in unique ways to show the spirit and energy they have while also celebrating the vibrancy they bring to life.

My Art Journey to Watercolor

Since childhood I have created art and throughout those years of knowing I wanted to be an artist I explored many mediums as well as subject matter. As I began to form my true artistic voice and style I found that the medium of watercolor allowed me to capture the energetic movements, vivid colors, and intricate details I am so drawn to and love placing in each painting I produce.

In the medium of watercolor I am able to paint using a mix of extra vibrant and dense color while still retaining so many moments of natural translucent washes. I paint my work in various sizes some watercolor originals being over 60”x50”. The growing love I have developed for painting watercolor in a large-scale format continues to inspire and challenge me throughout the amazing creative process.

Capturing Vibrant Souls in Vivid Colors

I have always felt that nature provides endless artistic inspiration. All that is in nature & wildlife have an honesty, a power, a beauty that continues to make me wish and need to pick up a brush to capture each and every amazing element to the best of my ability. The energy I feel when surrounded by nature & wildlife enriches my soul and continues to bring me comfort and happiness at the precise moment I need it. I also have an innate love for color, shape, line, composition and energetic movement.

I believe working to capture these elements in my art allow me to speak a visual language that I have an unending passion to express. Creating this visual expression of my inner realm of thoughts, feelings, beliefs, and inspirations has been a labor of love I have been fortunate enough to explore through the creative process of making art for as long as I can remember.

As my art journey continues I find that vivid and varying colors best speak this vision I have. I see souls in full color…natural wonders and animals are a bright light that humans get to share the earth with and for me that story can only be told in the boldest of colors.

QoR Watercolors & Me

I create my watercolor paintings exclusively using QoR watercolors by Golden Artist Colors, Inc. I not only enjoy using the product in my own work but I also enjoy giving watercolor demos and teaching workshops where I am able to share and demonstrate the QoR product with other artists.

My journey with using the QoR products has been quite an exciting one. Prior to working with watercolor I always worked in oil paints due to the strength of color and pigment I could capture with that medium. As I painted with oil I was continually working to make the oil paint look, feel, and work more like watercolor. Upon QoR entering the marketplace, I knew I had finally found the product that would allow me to work fully in watercolor while still achieving the deep, vibrant, and intense color that I love.

QoR offers such a great range of colors and the paint allows me the ability to work with it transparently and/or opaquely all while retaining beautiful washes and saturation. The very first QoR watercolor product I tried was their high chroma set and I created a painting using just those colors.

After creating that piece and sharing it online I was contacted by Golden Artist Colors and they asked to purchase that piece to display in the Golden Facility in New Berlin, NY. I am honored that my original painting hangs in the QoR Tour Path near the swatches of all the QoR colors that I love and use daily in my work. The journey with this amazing company has continued to be wonderful. In 2019, I was selected by them to be a QoR Artist Educator. I am thrilled to use this product and highly recommend that artists give it a try in their own work.

Other Art Tools I Use & Love

The brushes I paint with are Trekell Brushes. The sizes I use range from the largest size they make down to the smallest liner brushes. The flow & durability of their brushes are very impressive. Regarding paper, Canson made paper is my go to, L’Aquarelle and Moulin Du Roy being my two favorites. I most prefer 300lb cold press paper. The weight and texture of this paper type allows me to obtain the depth of color that I prefer along with enabling me to capture strong lines in my abstractions.

Additionally, the textural pockets and grooves on the paper along with the slower absorption rate of the heavier weighted paper enables the color blends to organically mix as the paint slowly absorbs into the paper.

Once the work is complete, I frame in Larson Juhl moldings and I often float the piece in the frame. I typically frame my work with white framing and matting, which I believe allows the color and subject of the painting to shine.

Sarah Janece Garcia

