Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder! I don’t believe in seeking perfection because what might be perfect for me might not be for you! It’s about doing what gives you fulfillment and trying to learn and grow yourself more.

The Beginning

My name is Saumya Agrawal from India, a working professional, a new mom and a watercolor addict. Being born into a family with artistic talents, art came very natural to me. My mom is a versatile woman, proficient in cookery, art, craft, knitting, stitching, and embroidery. And I grew up watching her spend time engaging in these activities which gave her contentment.

My school offered various extracurricular activities where I learnt art forms such as batik, fabric painting, screen printing, block painting, tie-dye, card making and enjoyed everything. During summer vacations my mom would get a cloth or a saree printed and buy me paints of my choice to let me paint. She would wear and flaunt the saree everywhere showing that “My daughter made it”.​

Those moments gave me so much joy as she never cared if the flower was painted well or the paint marks here and there. My father took me to art contests held in the city, not so that I’d always win, but to expose me to the world and be happy whether I win or lose and aim to grow myself further.

When Painting Started Disappearing In A Busy Life

Eventually, career and professional life took priority and painting went a step back. To keep my interest alive, I joined a Fine Arts society in college. I settled in professionally, got married to my college sweetheart to enter a new beginning.

I was blessed with a beautiful baby girl and then came motherhood; the beautiful yet exhausting phase of life. That was the time my friends and my younger sister started pushing me to get back to what I love and take time for myself.

Restarting Afresh

I started spending 30 minutes every day after my little baby went off to sleep. I initially started with Madhubani Painting as I had limited art supplies that time and I wasn’t sure how much time I will be able to invest.

Gradually, I bought poster colors from a local store and the very first stroke made me feel lovely again. It worked as a therapy to relax me. I started reading more about various professional brands available and types of mediums and decided not to stop.

My Working Style & Techniques

The colorful nature inspires me and painting those florals was a pure bliss hence I started my art Instagram account by the name of “Bliss – The Happiness” in September 2020. I mostly paint loose florals. My designs are based on my imagination and visualization of nature and are mostly brightly colored or have pastel hues as these shades soothe my mind. I love painting bouquets as it allows me to add various flowers and colors in one artwork.

I have tried defined florals, but I don’t enjoy it much and I am not a canvas person either. I use professional watercolors and gouache and work with cotton cold pressed paper. I practice wet-on-wet and dry techniques and enjoy both. I have been using paper from Canson and Brustro and paints from Brustro and Sennelier (a small pack that I own). I look forward to using supplies from Holbein, Daniel Smith, Winsor & Newton and Arches paper.

I have been actively painting every day and publishing posts on Instagram. Eventually, I became part of various watercolor groups and communities, my artworks got ‘featured’ and I was chosen a Design Team Member for a handmade watercolor brand “Paint Bee”, also sold a couple of artworks. The journey which restarted in September 2020 has been fulfilling, satisfying and rewarding as well.

To My Dear Readers

Friends and siblings are my strength. My partner who came as a friend first, is my rock and lets me explore myself and be independent and my in-laws have always supported my art journey. But foremost is my daughter who exhausts me during the day to give me 30 minutes in the night to refresh.

I urge everyone to practice what you love. Don’t lose yourself in the battle of competition and perfection. Do everything with a happy mind and heart. Only then can you channel your energy into something positive, impactful and enriching.

Saumya Agrawal

