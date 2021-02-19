Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder! I don’t believe in seeking perfection because what might be perfect for me might not be for you! It’s about doing what gives you fulfillment and trying to learn and grow yourself more.
The Beginning
My name is Saumya Agrawal from India, a working professional, a new mom and a watercolor addict. Being born into a family with artistic talents, art came very natural to me. My mom is a versatile woman, proficient in cookery, art, craft, knitting, stitching, and embroidery. And I grew up watching her spend time engaging in these activities which gave her contentment.
My school offered various extracurricular activities where I learnt art forms such as batik, fabric painting, screen printing, block painting, tie-dye, card making and enjoyed everything. During summer vacations my mom would get a cloth or a saree printed and buy me paints of my choice to let me paint. She would wear and flaunt the saree everywhere showing that “My daughter made it”.
Those moments gave me so much joy as she never cared if the flower was painted well or the paint marks here and there. My father took me to art contests held in the city, not so that I’d always win, but to expose me to the world and be happy whether I win or lose and aim to grow myself further.
When Painting Started Disappearing In A Busy Life
Eventually, career and professional life took priority and painting went a step back. To keep my interest alive, I joined a Fine Arts society in college. I settled in professionally, got married to my college sweetheart to enter a new beginning.
I was blessed with a beautiful baby girl and then came motherhood; the beautiful yet exhausting phase of life. That was the time my friends and my younger sister started pushing me to get back to what I love and take time for myself.
Restarting Afresh
I started spending 30 minutes every day after my little baby went off to sleep. I initially started with Madhubani Painting as I had limited art supplies that time and I wasn’t sure how much time I will be able to invest.
Gradually, I bought poster colors from a local store and the very first stroke made me feel lovely again. It worked as a therapy to relax me. I started reading more about various professional brands available and types of mediums and decided not to stop.
My Working Style & Techniques
The colorful nature inspires me and painting those florals was a pure bliss hence I started my art Instagram account by the name of “Bliss – The Happiness” in September 2020. I mostly paint loose florals. My designs are based on my imagination and visualization of nature and are mostly brightly colored or have pastel hues as these shades soothe my mind. I love painting bouquets as it allows me to add various flowers and colors in one artwork.
I have tried defined florals, but I don’t enjoy it much and I am not a canvas person either. I use professional watercolors and gouache and work with cotton cold pressed paper. I practice wet-on-wet and dry techniques and enjoy both. I have been using paper from Canson and Brustro and paints from Brustro and Sennelier (a small pack that I own). I look forward to using supplies from Holbein, Daniel Smith, Winsor & Newton and Arches paper.
I have been actively painting every day and publishing posts on Instagram. Eventually, I became part of various watercolor groups and communities, my artworks got ‘featured’ and I was chosen a Design Team Member for a handmade watercolor brand “Paint Bee”, also sold a couple of artworks. The journey which restarted in September 2020 has been fulfilling, satisfying and rewarding as well.
To My Dear Readers
Friends and siblings are my strength. My partner who came as a friend first, is my rock and lets me explore myself and be independent and my in-laws have always supported my art journey. But foremost is my daughter who exhausts me during the day to give me 30 minutes in the night to refresh.
I urge everyone to practice what you love. Don’t lose yourself in the battle of competition and perfection. Do everything with a happy mind and heart. Only then can you channel your energy into something positive, impactful and enriching.
Saumya Agrawal
Nice 👍🏻
Thanks a lot 🙂
Always welcome
So true, people want to get better and better in painting watercolours. They forget the joy of making a painting. The majority of us will never reach the level of a Joseph Zbukvic. And a lot of people are sad about this.
I see it this way. I can buy the best football boots in the world and the best ball I never reach the level of Lionel Messi. And I think that is the same with painting. Have fun and paint. And once in a while you make a better one then the ones you did before. But have satisfaction what you can do.
Thanks for a good reminder. Going back to your art despite of failures for the joy of creating is important. Art any hobby is like water, even if you can’t swim you can still soothe your soul by wetting your feet
Hi Manish,
Yes, its very true…art as an hobby is surely like water..you can enjoy bit of it..Thanks for reading🙂
Hi,
Thank you so much..also I am glad to know that you can connect and relate to the message behind this article. I totally agree with your example of football..thats so true.. a happy mind rests in happy heart only.
Hello Saumya, Thanks for sharing you cute little story and your art with us. Hope your baby will also inherit this trait from you. The flowers are beautiful themselves but I find them challenging painting them. It seems you have got a knack of it. Kudos!
All the best for your future journey of art and motherhood..
Hi Manish,
Thanks for your wishes..yes I do hope my daughter develops her talents and pursue whatever she likes. Thanks for complimenting my work..yes sometimes people do face challenge, but honestly, you just have to let yourself flow with the colors 🙂 I have been thinking of starting tutorials..if you want i will be happy to share.. thanks again!
Saumya thank you for sharing your art and journey with us. Both are beautiful. It’s obvious that your heart is filled with joy and gratitude because it shows in your work. In addition to your artistic talent it’s refreshing to “meet” someone with a mature and gentle outlook on life. We can all think of those who have lived several decades longer than you have so far, and they haven’t figured out their priorities as well as you have. I’m sure you will have success at anything you put your mind to. All the best to you.
Dear Laura
Thank you for the kind words and lovely wishes. They make me feel so wonderful. Yes, I do believe that its upto us how we want to live our life..and I believe in living a joyous and memorable life. Thanks a ton for your wishes ❤️
Saumya, your florals are so fresh and lively that they brighten my day! Thank you for sharing your artistic journey with us!
Your florals are just lovely and I can see the joy in them. Thank you for sharing your journey and inspirational words.
I love your strong but still pretty colors, rich but not heavy.
Saumya,. Your florals are beautiful ❤️ and your words are wisdom I needed to hear. Thank you!!
Oh my gosh the title of this post has me going yes that is totally me and still trying to get paid that way too.
Wow need this in my life!
Love the title. We need to always remember that. Beautiful work!