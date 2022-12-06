Season Of Giving

For our prompt of “Mouse” today, I made a sketch of a mouse in a Santa hat handing out gifts. When I was a kid, I loved being able to find gifts for my family under the Christmas tree and hand them out to each person, particularly if it came with the added bonus of being able to wear the hat. Though I loved getting gifts, of course, it was always more fun to give them. I still feel that way today as I diligently search online looking for little unexpected things to get for Philippe this year. I found some fun stuff! I always make a list of this year’s contenders before I actually make a final decision. He never reads my posts, so it’s probably safe to reveal them, but just in case, I’ll be keeping the specifics secret until after the big day. In truth, with my wild enthusiasm, I often forget what’s inside each gift after I wrap them up, so I’m just as excited to see what actually appears when he opens them!



We’re heading off to visit my family in Texas tomorrow, so today has been a mad dash of trying to make sure I have things done before we leave. I’ve actually managed to complete everything on my list, except laundry, but that always gets shoved to the end as it’s my least favorite. Also, I’m currently wearing the pants that I need to wash so it’s best to wait, lest I embarrass myself while taking our pup Elliott out for his final pee. This will be the first time we’ve left Elliott overnight at the pet resort, so there’s also a bit of trepidation. Though I’ll definitely miss him, I’m going to be so happy for even the tiniest little break from taking care of a puppy. Elliott would say that while we’re good when it comes to the gift of treats, we could really use more practice in the gift of playing, which he wants to do every second he’s not sleeping.

While, in my heart and mind, my Inner Child is currently doing backflips, my middle-aged body wants to spend some time being lazy on the couch and enjoying a cup of hot cocoa. It’s true though that one of the greatest gifts we can ever give to one another is the gift of simply being present. I always tell my mother that I’m her Christmas gift when I arrive, even when I’ve already sent something in advance. She smiles and hugs me in agreement. There’s really nothing in a box that could ever compare with quality time spent with those we love. These days, it seems to be one of the rarest gifts we can give. That’s why I’m so excited to spend time with family and return to spend more time with my closest friends. And, I hope that you have lots of loving, quiet moments with the special people in your life this month. Time spent together is a beautiful reminder of how little we really need, and how the littlest things in life can make the biggest difference in this season of giving.

