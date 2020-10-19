For our prompt of “Decorate” today, I did a quick little doodle of two squirrels decorating their house for the autumn season. I saw a couple of squirrels on my walk early this morning who were grabbing all they could and rushing up a tree. I didn’t see where they were going, but I imagined they had a lovely little house with a little blue door and were simply gathering things needed for some seasonal decorating. In truth, Philippe and I only really decorate for Christmas though will sometimes put a couple of things out for Halloween if we remember to do so. Usually, our problem is remembering we put anything up in the first place and then we get a sort of Nightmare Before Christmas blend of décor for the rest of the season. There are pumpkins waiting to be carved, however, so that will be our one bit of decoration to add. I’ve always wanted a large basement so I could store decorations and keep adding to the mix, but it’s probably best that I don’t in the end as I might become addicted.



Years ago, Philippe and I tried to decorate a bit for Halloween. But, since neither of us like anything actually scary, just spooky fun, we simply ended up putting together a Lego Scooby Doo set and calling it done. We kept the set together and it’s currently downstairs in a box. I thought about going to retrieve it and realized there’s less than a couple of weeks left in the month now. I’ve no idea where time has gone, but Halloween is almost here and soon it will be November. Last year at Christmas, I purchased a gravy boat with a turkey design on it that Philippe had seen and wanted. A few days ago he suddenly burst out with, “you offered me that gravy boat didn’t you?” It always makes me giggle that he says “offered me” rather than “gave me,” as though he hasn’t quite decided whether he’s going to accept the gift or not. In this case, he was quite excited that we had at least one decoration to use for next month’s holiday.

It’s a rather meager way to decorate, to be sure, but we just save all of our energy for after Thanksgiving and then go perfectly crazy when it’s time for the Christmas season to begin. Well, I think he loves it, but I’m probably the one who goes the craziest. I just love all of the sparkling lights that make it feel like there’s a bit of magic in the air. Philippe has spent the last couple of days trying to deduce a problem with our gas fireplace. It seems another feature of the house has decided to fritz out as well. He got it working again, so that sort of counts as something lovely for the season. Though, it’s not the crackling fire I remember as a kid, so it’s pretty much just décor. Either way, I’m excited for evenings by the fire and cozy times ahead. We have a very happy little home, even if we don’t tend to squirrel away very many things for seasonal decorating.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in