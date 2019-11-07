For today’s prompt of “Water,” I first started to sketch a water bottle, but then thought about a message in a bottle. And soon after that, I wondered what would happen if one’s message was accidentally delivered to a ghost crab. So, that’s where we ended up. Yeah, my mind is a weird and wild place sometimes. I’ve always been enamored with the idea of a message in a bottle. There’s a certain romance and mystery to sending messages this way. That said, it’s a horribly inefficient means of communication compared to our options today as some messages weren’t found until over a century after they were launched. Yet, as awesome as our immediate gratification forms of communicating are today, there’s still something that can’t quite replace a tangible note. My handwriting is horrific or I’d write and send notes more often. Instead, I use my posts to deliver my messages. But, each time I receive a handwritten note from a friend in the mail it makes my heart smile. Yesterday, I received one from a friend whose handwriting was so perfect it first resembled a typed font. It made me happy and I just had to giggle at my own inadequacies when it comes to legible handwriting.

My problem with handwriting has always been that my mind moves much faster than I can write. This is actually a bit of a challenge when it comes to drawing as well, but somehow easier to overcome. Typing is a far easier way for me to communicate as I can type much more quickly. I’ll still end up with whole phrases that get a bit botched as my mind lurches forward, but it’s mostly a smooth experience. Philippe has much better handwriting than I do, though it’s still more scrawl than something that approaches lovely lettering. I always wanted to try my hand at lettering, but haven’t been able to take the time to practice yet. I’m constantly wanting to try new things in my head, but time is never my friend. So, I just stick to working with ink and watercolor as that provides plenty of challenges to keep me occupied. One would think that after over four years of daily sketching I would have set into a single look, but I just love playing around each time I sit down to sketch so results always vary. Though I will admit that lovely lettering is definitely one of the things that I’ve put on my bucket list to try to accomplish before I depart this life.

Tonight, our dog Phineas is extra curious about whatever it is I’m typing. He keeps jumping up on me as I sit at the kitchen counter as if wanting to see what I’ve made today. In truth, he really just wants another treat even though he’s hit his quota. Philippe is sitting next to me and just magically made a chocolate appear that he quickly devoured. I simply glanced over at him and he said, “I wish someone would limit my treats.” It never occurred to me that he’s the only one in the family without a gatekeeper when it comes to eating sweets. I always assumed since he’s the one always throttling me back that he’s the sensible one. But, that’s not the case at all. He’s just looking after my health. I told him that I never thought to throttle him back, and in truth I was selfishly worried it would only make worse my own excessive throttling. When I failed to say anything at first, he simply shrugged and started to reach for another. This was when I took my cue and told him that he’d probably had enough. He put it back and then looked at me with puppy dog eyes that expressed sincere regret while at the same time true love. There are a million ways to communicate in this world and no matter how it’s done, it’s always wise to listen when someone you love is sending a message.

