SEPTEMBER 2019 ART CHALLENGE: Everyday Things!

During the month of September, it’s time to celebrate all of those wonderful things we see and experience each and every day! This Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with watercolor painting and/or drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!) as well!* Just add the hashtag #doodlewashSeptember2019 when you post on all your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

Join us all month long or simply jump in whenever you like! 

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free! 

SEPTEMBER ART CHALLENGE – Everyday Things!

There are so many beautiful and wonderful things that surround us each and every day! From birds to flowers to yes, even light bulbs! Everything is beautiful in some way and becomes even more beautiful when an artist takes that little everyday something and brings it to life on paper. This month is a chance to look at all of the things you thought you knew well with fresh eyes and careful observation. We each see the world just a bit differently, and each of us has a very unique style that’s just so beautifully personal. It’s time to take a second look at life and share your epiphanies and discoveries with us all through your artwork!

30 Things To Paint And/Or Draw This Month

Here are some things to inspire you throughout the month, (prompts are optional and meant to spark creativity and get you sketching! Always paint or draw whatever inspires you most!).

Doodlewash Drawing Prompts And Watercolor Prompts September 2019

#WorldWatercolorGroup Everywhere You Post Watercolor!

