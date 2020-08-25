SEPTEMBER 2020 ART CHALLENGE: Super September!

Join us in September as we draw and/or paint our way through a whole world of super wonderful things! (see prompts below)! This Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashSeptember2020 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free! 

SEPTEMBER ART CHALLENGE – Super September!

September 2020 Drawing Painting Challenge ImageWant to play along? This month we have prompts supplied by Doodlewash community member Mary Roff! And there’s a super fun and fabulous variety of things to try, as we keep our daily art practice moving right along. Let your imaginations go wild and have some fun this month! Sketching, drawing and painting each and every day helps us improve our skills and sometimes creates a chance for us to even surprise ourselves with what we can DO along the way!

30 Things To Draw And/Or Paint In September

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like or none at all! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashSeptember2020 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)

 

