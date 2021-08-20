For September 2021, let’s continue to draw and paint a fabulous range of beautiful everyday wonders! This Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashSeptember2021 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free!

SEPTEMBER ART CHALLENGE – Everyday Wonders!

Want to play along? This month we have prompts supplied by Doodlewash community member Fanna Turano! Some of the most beautiful things to draw and paint are the everyday things we experience in life. And each time we see them, it’s a chance to look with fresh eyes and recreate things using our own unique vision of the world. So grab a sketchbook or paper and join us for another exciting, unexpected, and beautiful month of Doodlewash adventures!

30 Things To Draw And/Or Paint In September

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like, none at all, or combine them with other prompts for even more inspiration! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashSeptember2021 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)