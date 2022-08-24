Join us any time in September as we draw and paint together! (see prompts below). This Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashSeptember2022 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free!

SEPTEMBER 2022 ART CHALLENGE

Want to play along? We have a wonderful range of prompts for this month to practice sketching and painting lots of different things (prompts supplied by Doodlewash Community member Gary Middleton). From bubbles to berries, there’s a world of beautiful and interesting things to capture with your art. If you use the optional prompts, let your mind wander and see where each one takes you. There’s a ton of different ways to interpret each one, so unleash your creativity and have lots of fun!

30 Things To Draw And/Or Paint In September

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like, none at all, or combine them with other prompts for even more inspiration! Join anytime and share when you can! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashSeptember2022 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)