My name is Seyedeh Ayeh Mirrezaei (AyEh). I am an architectural designer and visual artist. Originally, I am from Iran. In 2013, I went to North Cyprus for higher education. I graduated from EMU university in the field of architecture(MSc) in 2015. I am so interested in designing in various categories from architecture to furniture, from yachts to jewelry.

My inspiration is nature and natural processes (biophilic and metamorphosis design). Nature is full of amazing, colorful and unknown destinations that we can enjoy. Lovely animals, flowers, blue skies, beautiful mountains, marvelous seas and the specific world of underwater as well as our galaxy are the best that we can inspire in our life.

During my childhood, The Little Mermaid of Anderson was one of my favorite books not just because of the magical tale but also because of the beautiful paintings which attracted me. At that time, I was interested in living underwater near mermaids because I was so interested in amazing creatures and the colorful world of underwater. In most of my childhood paintings, I used inspiration from that book. When I grew up, painting was one of my favorite hobbies. It helped me to shape my future as an architect.

In the architectural world, Antoni Gaudi is one of my idols. He had a unique vision in art and architecture that was completely different from others exactly like Anderson. My favorite painter is Van Gogh. He also has a different view into our world. They saw our world beyond our normal eyes. When we see their works, we can travel into the magical world of emotion. They touched our spirit and heart. One of my dreams is to be an architect and painter like them in the future.

My favorite brand of watercolor is Winsor & Newton not just for watercolor but also for oil paints and brushes. Their colors have the finest pigment with excellent transparency. Fabriano watercolor paper is my first choice and the second one is Canson watercolor paper.

In recent years, I was involved in architecture via digital tools but everything changed during the pandemic. Suddenly, our world changed, we faced a dark world with lots of fears, death and tears. I experienced a weird time that I had never seen before. We had to stay at home (No party, no club, no social gathering, no travelling, no shopping etc..). So I picked up my brushes and started painting again. It helped me a lot to be more relaxed during the pandemic time.

Diving in the world of watercolor is so enjoyable and exciting. I think that is the best work that we can do for our spirit. You can imagine your inner side through painting. I definitely advise you to try. That is amazing. The only good thing is that Covid brought me back to painting and I am so happy because of that. I had forgotten how much I love painting. The only thing I can say is just be happy, enjoy your life with anything that you like.

