GUEST ARTIST: “Be Happy And Enjoy Your Life” by Seyedeh Ayeh Mirrezaei

, 8
Various Flowers Loose Watercolor Painting by Seyedeh Ayeh Mirrezaei

My name is Seyedeh Ayeh Mirrezaei (AyEh). I am an architectural designer and visual artist. Originally, I am from Iran. In 2013, I went to North Cyprus for higher education. I graduated from EMU university in the field of architecture(MSc) in 2015. I am so interested in designing in various categories from architecture to furniture, from yachts to jewelry.

My inspiration is nature and natural processes (biophilic and metamorphosis design). Nature is full of amazing, colorful and unknown destinations that we can enjoy. Lovely animals, flowers, blue skies, beautiful mountains, marvelous seas and the specific world of underwater as well as our galaxy are the best that we can inspire in our life. boats and pond Watercolor Painting by Seyedeh Ayeh Mirrezaei
During my childhood, The Little Mermaid of Anderson was one of my favorite books not just because of the magical tale but also because of the beautiful paintings which attracted me. At that time, I was interested in living underwater near mermaids because I was so interested in amazing creatures and the colorful world of underwater. In most of my childhood paintings, I used inspiration from that book. When I grew up, painting was one of my favorite hobbies. It helped me to shape my future as an architect.

In the architectural world, Antoni Gaudi is one of my idols. He had a unique vision in art and architecture that was completely different from others exactly like Anderson. My favorite painter is Van Gogh. He also has a different view into our world. They saw our world beyond our normal eyes. When we see their works, we can travel into the magical world of emotion. They touched our spirit and heart. One of my dreams is to be an architect and painter like them in the future.

Flowers loose Watercolor Painting by Seyedeh Ayeh Mirrezaei

My favorite brand of watercolor is Winsor & Newton not just for watercolor but also for oil paints and brushes. Their colors have the finest pigment with excellent transparency. Fabriano watercolor paper is my first choice and the second one is Canson watercolor paper.

In recent years, I was involved in architecture via digital tools but everything changed during the pandemic. Suddenly, our world changed, we faced a dark world with lots of fears, death and tears. I experienced a weird time that I had never seen before. We had to stay at home (No party, no club, no social gathering, no travelling, no shopping etc..). So I picked up my brushes and started painting again. It helped me a lot to be more relaxed during the pandemic time.

hallstatt austria Watercolor Painting by Seyedeh Ayeh Mirrezaei

Diving in the world of watercolor is so enjoyable and exciting. I think that is the best work that we can do for our spirit. You can imagine your inner side through painting. I definitely advise you to try. That is amazing. The only good thing is that Covid brought me back to painting and I am so happy because of that. I had forgotten how much I love painting. The only thing I can say is just be happy, enjoy your life with anything that you like.

Seyedeh Ayeh Mirrezaei
Instagram
Artmajeur
LinkedIn

Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash®, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group™, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing daily watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! If you’d like to be a guest artist on Doodlewash.com, contact me!

See author's posts

Recommended2 recommendationsPublished in Featured Artists
Related Articles
8 Comments
  1. JA Wilson 14 hours ago

    Beautiful

    Reply
  2. Mugdha 14 hours ago

    Hello Seyedeh,

    Your art is beyond gorgeous! I can’t stop looking and relooking at it. You seem to be a master at splattering paint. It’s so free yet subtly and beautifully channelled. Does that technique have a specific name to it? If so, please do share it here.

    Love,
    Mugdha

    Reply
  3. Mary Roff 14 hours ago

    Beautiful paintings full of live, Seyedeh! Thank you for sharing with us/

    Reply
  4. Sandra Strait 14 hours ago

    Seyedah, your paintings are so expressive and full of energy! I love the stippliing and spattering. Thank you for sharing your artistic journey with us.

    Reply
  5. Paul Blease 13 hours ago

    Really lovely painting, there is so much tenderness and love in them.

    Reply
  6. Laura Kate 11 hours ago

    I like your world. It is lively and colorful.

    Reply
  7. Kathy Delumpa Allegri 10 hours ago

    I definitely feel the joy in your life that you express in your beautiful paintings! Thank you for an inspiring story!

    Reply
  8. Marisela Delgado 6 hours ago

    So beautiful!

    Reply

Leave Me A Comment!

Save the date banner World Watercolor Month 2021
Draw Upon A Time 2 Books Mouse Dog Promo
Doodlewash Club Logo

Never Miss A Moment Of The Adventure! Enter your email address to get notifications of new blog posts by email.

Join 63,912 other subscribers

Sketching Stuff Podcast

Sketching Stuff Podcast Promo Image

Upcoming Events

Fri 25

JUNE 2021 ART CHALLENGE: Summer Fun!

June 1 - June 30
Jul 01

World Watercolor Month

July 1 - July 31

View More…

☆ SUBMIT AN EVENT!

CATEGORIES

ARCHIVES

Freshly Curious - Over 700 Free Reference Photos for Artists - Courtesy of Doodlewash.com

©2015-2018 Doodlewash®  Privacy Policy | Terms Of Use | Disclosure  Powered By Wordpress.com

CONTACT US

Want to say hi and connect? Do you make lovely things with watercolor and want to be featured in the next Guest Artist post?! Great! Not sure, just feel the need to say something? Awesome! Just fill out the form below!

Sending
 
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account

%d bloggers like this: