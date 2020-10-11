For our prompt of “Wet’ today, I thought about a dog shaking off after getting out of the water. Then, of course, I got a bit lost watching several videos of dogs shaking water off in slow motion. It’s amazing to watch and really quite fun to see. The shake starts at the head and then a ripple works its way down the entire body until there’s a massive butt wiggle to mark the grand finale. Though I can see this behavior in my own dog, Phineas, studying it for a bit was very educational. I suppose I could have doused my own dog with water, but that didn’t seem particularly humane since he hates getting wet. And indeed, if this were how humans dried themselves off it would look a touch ridiculous, but on a dog it’s just super cute. The weather here has actually been quite dry without much rain at the moment. Autumn leaves crackle underfoot as I walk, which is a rather wonderful sign that the season is changing into something truly beautiful.



I could never even imagine Phineas going for a swim since even the slightest amount of rain makes him insist on staying indoors. I don’t mind a light drizzle, but I take no pleasure in being caught outside during a torrential downpour. I have a friend with three dogs, each a Shiba Inu, and she posts pictures of their adventures canoeing together or playing in the water. It’s a joy to see, but I know that Phineas would not be pleased to be so far from the comfort of his home for an entire day. He does like to go for long walks and explore, with his nose to the ground like he thinks he’s a beagle. Sometimes, he’ll stop and shove his nose so deep in the grass that I have to wonder what he’s just smelled. Or indeed, if his sense of smell isn’t quite as good anymore. Though, I’m not remotely tempted to get down on my knees and check it out for myself, of course.

It’s difficult to believe that another weekend has managed to zoom by once again. It seems as if the weekends are getting shorter and shorter. Tomorrow is Philippe’s birthday so I’ll have to get out and go get him his special cake from the bakery we go to each year. He received a gift from our family in Paris, but insisted that I hide it downstairs until it was the proper time. So, I’ve added a few more little gifts to that and he will be opening them all tomorrow evening. Phineas will no doubt be irritated that there’s a celebration that’s not centered around him. Actually, his birthday was on Thursday, and he did get some extra little treats, but still he’ll be miffed that his celebration was lacking in more presents. But, this won’t last, as dogs have an amazing ability to simply move on with life and back to happiness. In truth, it’s a wonderful skill that we humans should have as well. Even when life isn’t quite what we’d like, all we need to do with any feeling that’s not perfectly positive is to simply, shake it off.

