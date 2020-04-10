For our prompt of “Nook” today, I decided to do a very quick and loose urban sketch of my favorite little corner in my house. Even though I now I have to stay home most of the time, this is a nice spot for it. I first thought about making a fantasy reading nook as I saw several awesome ones on Pinterest, but instead, decided to sketch my own humble nook. The chair is an odd butterscotch color, purchased because it was on sale years ago at a deep discount. It’s not a super handsome chair, but what it lacks in visual appeal it more than makes up for in comfort. The bookshelf actually has many more things jammed into it, but I needed to simplify things a bit for the speedy sketch. Indeed, it once looked like this until Philippe and I kept adding things to it. It had that purposeful cluttered look with each thing in its place. These days its burgeoning with memories and though it might be considered pure clutter by now, each one reminds me of something that once made me happy.



This particular prompt, along with several of the prompts this month came from Philippe. I was running super behind last month and he asked me how he could help. So, I suggested he make a list of wonderful things. No doubt the word “nook” came to mind because it’s a prominent name featured in the game Animal Crossing that we’re both playing currently. But, I’ve always associated the word with a reading nook and it’s a great word that always makes me think of a safe and comfortable place. As a kid, I loved little spaces like this. The ones reserved for only me, where I could read my books and travel to faraway places through those fabulous stories. Today, not much has changed. Given a chance, I can spend hours reading in my little corner, going on thrilling adventures or solving mysteries. I can visit a different world and experience something new. Today, more than ever, it’s a wonderful thing to do! And a huge thanks to authors everywhere who create such a wonderful way to escape.

Indeed, being at home all of the time can get a little dull. I thought Philippe and I were the perfect homebody types, and though indeed we are, we’re still feeling a bit caged. But, we’ve managed to find ways to liberate ourselves from our incarceration at least mentally and have a lot of fun. And I’ve been enjoying reading a bit more. I usually always have a book going, but hadn’t been reading much in March. So this month, I’m making it a point to read every night again. And, whenever I can, during the day in my little homely chair in the corner. I typically read on my Kindle these days, but the books on the shelf are like little trophies of books I’ve already read and loved. They’re more than decoration, they’re a beautiful scrapbook of memories. I’ve told myself that I might read some of my favorites again, but I usually end up reading something new. In truth, when it’s an amazing story, it’s really tough to forget. And, though I wish staying at home were only an option again, I’m quite happy enjoying my special little nook, while I’m sheltering in place.

