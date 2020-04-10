For our prompt of “Nook” today, I decided to do a very quick and loose urban sketch of my favorite little corner in my house. Even though I now I have to stay home most of the time, this is a nice spot for it. I first thought about making a fantasy reading nook as I saw several awesome ones on Pinterest, but instead, decided to sketch my own humble nook. The chair is an odd butterscotch color, purchased because it was on sale years ago at a deep discount. It’s not a super handsome chair, but what it lacks in visual appeal it more than makes up for in comfort. The bookshelf actually has many more things jammed into it, but I needed to simplify things a bit for the speedy sketch. Indeed, it once looked like this until Philippe and I kept adding things to it. It had that purposeful cluttered look with each thing in its place. These days its burgeoning with memories and though it might be considered pure clutter by now, each one reminds me of something that once made me happy.
This particular prompt, along with several of the prompts this month came from Philippe. I was running super behind last month and he asked me how he could help. So, I suggested he make a list of wonderful things. No doubt the word “nook” came to mind because it’s a prominent name featured in the game Animal Crossing that we’re both playing currently. But, I’ve always associated the word with a reading nook and it’s a great word that always makes me think of a safe and comfortable place. As a kid, I loved little spaces like this. The ones reserved for only me, where I could read my books and travel to faraway places through those fabulous stories. Today, not much has changed. Given a chance, I can spend hours reading in my little corner, going on thrilling adventures or solving mysteries. I can visit a different world and experience something new. Today, more than ever, it’s a wonderful thing to do! And a huge thanks to authors everywhere who create such a wonderful way to escape.
Indeed, being at home all of the time can get a little dull. I thought Philippe and I were the perfect homebody types, and though indeed we are, we’re still feeling a bit caged. But, we’ve managed to find ways to liberate ourselves from our incarceration at least mentally and have a lot of fun. And I’ve been enjoying reading a bit more. I usually always have a book going, but hadn’t been reading much in March. So this month, I’m making it a point to read every night again. And, whenever I can, during the day in my little homely chair in the corner. I typically read on my Kindle these days, but the books on the shelf are like little trophies of books I’ve already read and loved. They’re more than decoration, they’re a beautiful scrapbook of memories. I’ve told myself that I might read some of my favorites again, but I usually end up reading something new. In truth, when it’s an amazing story, it’s really tough to forget. And, though I wish staying at home were only an option again, I’m quite happy enjoying my special little nook, while I’m sheltering in place.
Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!
|
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Gold Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Leaf Green, Vermilion, Opus (Vivid Pink), Ultramarine (Green Shade), Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen (Broad Nib) with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Recommended3 recommendationsPublished in By Charlie
Complete with your lava lamp! It does look inviting! When I hear the word nook, I see a kitchen nook. One of those in a great old house. 🙂
The perfect “nook” to relax in and to enjoy a good book!! Beautiful spot, Charlie!!
A lovely respite filled with sweet memories.
I’ve often thought that a house without clutter is a house where people are afraid to live. Of course, by that standard, my house says that I live a LOT! So maybe I’m prejudiced, lol. By that way, anytime you need help with prompt lists, I’d be happy to help as well.
Very nice!
Looks like a great chair to facilitate your escape into a story Charlie! Good to see your lava lamp is there. We all need a place that’s cozy and allows us to escape at least for a while.
I love the idea of a reading nook like this one. I was going to say I wish I had one, but, truth be told, now that I have a wheelchair, every place I pull up to and read is my cozy nook. And when I was still mobile, I read in bed most of the time. I loved reading in bed since I was a kid and resorted to flashlight reading under the covers so I could finish a book without my parents yelling at me to turn off the light and go to sleep. Who can go to sleep without figuring out who done it in the end? Not me!
Love the nook concept and that chair looks well lived in, it’s traveled by imagination all over the universe! And I see the lava lamp, a blast from the past. Enjoy your next book and may it take you to a new place never before imagined!
I have to confess that I didn’t know what I nook was until I’d done my doodle, then seen other people’s pictures. I love your nook though Charlie.
Fantastic sketch and painting!!!