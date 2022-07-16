Shiny And Sweet

For Day 16 of World Watercolor Month and our optional prompt of “Silver,” I ended up with a mouse trying to use a silver spoon to eat some ice cream. The backstory for this particular sketch isn’t terribly inspired. I’ve just really been craving ice cream today since it’s so hot outside so that’s what ended up there. The mouse simply scurried into place because I’d sketched some yesterday and they were still on my mind. Thankfully, I don’t have mice racing through the house at the moment, though it’s happened in the past. And, I don’t actually have ice cream, nor the ingredients to make any, so the impossible nature of my predicament lead to this rather absurd scene. Of course, a mouse would never bother with a spoon, but this is apparently a proper mouse who wants to be more civilized. I do indeed have spoons available, but if someone were to place an actual bowl of ice cream in front of me right now, I’m not sure I’d bother using one. That’s how bad my craving is today.



This morning we took our pup Elliott to an outdoor event in Union Cemetery next to our house. It was called the “Dog Days Of Summer” and though we went mid-morning, it was still very humid and warm. There were food trucks, vendors, and much to the delight of Elliott, lots and lots of other dogs. There was also a photographer there doing free dog portraits. We wanted to get one of him, but unfortunately all of the dogs around him proved too much of a distraction and he refused to sit still long enough to take one. Actually, he was featured on the Instagram post for the event earlier, so I guess that counts. In this photo, he was kissing another dog, which seems to be the way he greets most dogs. I suppose it’s better than the usual shoving a nose in the butt. I think each dog feels special when he does it and I don’t have the heart to tell them that he does that with every dog he meets.

There was also an ice cream truck there like the kind that drove around my neighborhood when I was a kid. I really wanted to get some, however, holding on to Elliott’s leash took two hands. He was beyond excited and it was all I could do to keep him from running off to play with the next dog who entered the cemetery. It was still fun, though, and he was joined by his two besties Tipsy and Olive. Tipsy liked to use the little pool they had there, but we couldn’t get Elliott to join her. He just stood on the perimeter and would occasionally put one paw in while she splashed water in his face. We were able to move off away from the party for a bit and let the threesome run off leash for a couple of spins. And soon, Elliott was tired enough head back home on his own without putting up a fuss. Even though the weather was close and gross, it was worth it to see the joy exuding from all over him. Even if I didn’t manage to get some of that ice cream, the day was still quite shiny and sweet.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

Published in