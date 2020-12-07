For our prompt of “Ornament” today, I ended up with a little mouse in a Christmas tree admiring the view. I have to admit to actually getting rather distracted by all of the shiny lights and reflections of the holiday season. I’ve tried writing my posts sitting in front of the Christmas tree, but quickly realized that I would end up gazing at all of the sparkles and get a little lost for a moment. It’s actually a rather fun thing to do, when I’m not meant to be accomplishing something, which makes it a rare moment indeed. It’s rather relaxing to let my mind rest and just watch all of the lights twinkle on the tree. Normally, Philippe and I wait until evening to turn on the lights, but this year, I’ve got them going as soon as we wake up in the morning. It just feels like this year could definitely use a bit more sparkle than in years past. And so I’ve decided to do my part and keep those lights twinkling whenever possible.
Today was a whirlwind of projects, which is what I’ve come to expect on Mondays. I never quite feel like I get the hang of Monday or am able to shake off the glow of the weekend as quickly as I would like. I’m usually left just hoping that I was able to get the most important bits done by the end of the day. Usually around the middle of the afternoon, I’m thinking I have plenty of time to do things and then suddenly the day ends and I’m left scrambling to make the best of it. That’s where I am now as I type this very quickly before Philippe comes downstairs to start our evening. During the holiday season, I have to be sure to be done with everything quickly so that we can enjoy our silly little countdown rituals together. Last night there was a coin trick in my French magic advent calendar and Philippe performed it beautifully.
Actually, it was a little tray that had a slot where an extra coin was hiding so it was rather impressive. Though more of a trick than any real sleight of hand. The tray was just a little plastic thing and you could see the seam where the chamber was if you looked closely. Thankfully, the dimly lit room and the twinkling lights of the season were able to disguise it just fine. And there’s just something that words cannot express about having one’s husband perform a magic trick each night when it’s not even said husband’s hobby. It’s rather adorable really. We don’t really have any extra food treats during the month, but with all of the commotion of the countdown ritual, our dog Phineas is sure that he’s being left out of something deliciously awesome. So we try to have a few tiny little extra treats on hand for him. I’m definitely reminded each year that no matter what happens, it’s these fun little moments together that are always the shiniest moments of all.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Aureolin, Nickel Azo Yellow, Quinacridone Red, Opus (Vivid Pink), Cobalt Turquoise, Phthalo Blue, Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Beautiful ☃️❄️🎄🎉🎁🎀I would like to extend to you and Philippe wishes for Happy christmas and New year. 😊
Charlie I’ve been too busy painting Christmas cards to talk with you here — and yes I enjoy my lights earlier this year and plan this time to not take the tree down on the 24th or 25th. Normally when I get up in the morning and see the tree and it looks out of place, it is down in an hour. This year I am enjoying it although I am perfectly at ease being at home all the time. The world doesn’t end til God tells it to and with that I only wish the world was serene and calm (and wore masks). Your sketches are awesome. Take care and wear a mask. Be happy. Let’s show the world how that is done.
Fantastic Charlie! Enjoy your Christmas tree!
Adorable mouse, Charlie!! It seems like it’s often the smallest things that leave the greatest impact. Maybe it’s because those “small” things are often done in a spirit of kindness and love and not obligation?
Your Christmas tree sounds glorious! I don’t know how you can watch the twinkling lights though – they always put me to sleep!
Enjoy every sparkling moment of your wonderful Christmas tree! I would sit and gaze at mine for hours. Even as a baby, my mother says that I would cry when my dad would turn the lights off. I love Christmas and Christmas trees! 🎄⛄🎅🎄⛄🎅