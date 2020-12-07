For our prompt of “Ornament” today, I ended up with a little mouse in a Christmas tree admiring the view. I have to admit to actually getting rather distracted by all of the shiny lights and reflections of the holiday season. I’ve tried writing my posts sitting in front of the Christmas tree, but quickly realized that I would end up gazing at all of the sparkles and get a little lost for a moment. It’s actually a rather fun thing to do, when I’m not meant to be accomplishing something, which makes it a rare moment indeed. It’s rather relaxing to let my mind rest and just watch all of the lights twinkle on the tree. Normally, Philippe and I wait until evening to turn on the lights, but this year, I’ve got them going as soon as we wake up in the morning. It just feels like this year could definitely use a bit more sparkle than in years past. And so I’ve decided to do my part and keep those lights twinkling whenever possible.



Today was a whirlwind of projects, which is what I’ve come to expect on Mondays. I never quite feel like I get the hang of Monday or am able to shake off the glow of the weekend as quickly as I would like. I’m usually left just hoping that I was able to get the most important bits done by the end of the day. Usually around the middle of the afternoon, I’m thinking I have plenty of time to do things and then suddenly the day ends and I’m left scrambling to make the best of it. That’s where I am now as I type this very quickly before Philippe comes downstairs to start our evening. During the holiday season, I have to be sure to be done with everything quickly so that we can enjoy our silly little countdown rituals together. Last night there was a coin trick in my French magic advent calendar and Philippe performed it beautifully.

Actually, it was a little tray that had a slot where an extra coin was hiding so it was rather impressive. Though more of a trick than any real sleight of hand. The tray was just a little plastic thing and you could see the seam where the chamber was if you looked closely. Thankfully, the dimly lit room and the twinkling lights of the season were able to disguise it just fine. And there’s just something that words cannot express about having one’s husband perform a magic trick each night when it’s not even said husband’s hobby. It’s rather adorable really. We don’t really have any extra food treats during the month, but with all of the commotion of the countdown ritual, our dog Phineas is sure that he’s being left out of something deliciously awesome. So we try to have a few tiny little extra treats on hand for him. I’m definitely reminded each year that no matter what happens, it’s these fun little moments together that are always the shiniest moments of all.

