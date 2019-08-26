Hello, my name is Shubhasri and I am an Indian expat, art enthusiast living in Dubai (UAE). Drawing and painting has always been my first interest as a hobby ever since my childhood. I would always love to draw and colour as a child, creating greeting cards, copying cartoons and caricatures from newspapers and magazines. I was so keen that my parents enrolled me in art classes and I thoroughly enjoyed it.

I remember a small story my mother would narrate that when I was around four years old I once drew a pair of decorative terracotta horses which we bought from Shantiniketan (India) and it was so well done that my mother could never imagine that it was me, she rather checked with my elder brother as to who did it and to her surprise it was me.

During my school days, I participated in a couple of art competitions and won some prizes. Creating “alpanas”(a Bengali form of painting on floor) was something I often did along with many other art-related activities. Apart from being a graduate in Science, I had always continued the journey of art in one way or another, either learning painting or textile designing etc.

Slowly with the passage of time, things faded. Taking responsibilities as mother, wife and having different career orientations, I could hardly do a handful of artworks to follow my inclination. I still managed to do a couple of artworks on commission with the constant support of my family. I have moved on to teaching art at school over the last couple of years and I’m happy helping children explore their creative instincts.

Strings (Acrylic) Dancers (Acrylic)

I like to explore themes in various mediums like oil, acrylic, pen and ink, graphite pencils, colour pencils etc., but watercolour holds a special place. The flow of colours and transparent effect of the medium attract me a lot. My inspiration is nature and things and people in our day to day stories of life.

To be able to illustrate fruits, flowers, birds, foliage and various elements of nature brings a wonderful sense of joy within. Textile designing, creating surface patterns, also interests me a lot and gives an immense satisfaction while applying them on to textile materials. Of late, during my vacations, I’ve started working on watercolours again almost regularly and learning some new techniques or the other.

I’m fond of using Daler-Rowney Acquarella, Brustro papers for watercolours even handmade papers fascinate me a lot. I also use Fabriano acquarello hot press acid free paper. Working on 300 gsm thick paper always gives a better end result. I use a lot of Camel artists watercolour, as they are really intense. Sakura Watercolour in the form of pocket field sketch box is very convenient while working outdoors.

Daler-Rowney brushes are one of my favourites though I have painted using Jaysa fine art brushes from India over the years. Scholar Prismacolor pencil colours, Derwent pencil colours give a fine finish and very comfortable while colour pencil sketching. I enjoy ink work using crow quill pens.

I’m grateful to Charlie O’Shields, the founder of World Watercolour Group, for giving me an opportunity to be featured as a guest artist here amongst such talented and experienced artists. It’s encouraging to be appreciated and know that many people love my work and are inspired by it. I’ll continue my creative journey and will try my best to evolve better, day by day. I believe “Creativity is contagious, so pass it on”.

Shubhasri Dasgupta

