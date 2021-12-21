Silent Nights

For our prompt of “Fireplace” today, I made a quick little imagined sketch of my dog Phineas in front of one. While we do have a fireplace, it’s too modern for my tastes and so I figured this was a chance to dream up a very different one. Also, we don’t actually have any presents under the tree yet as those are still waiting to be wrapped. I was thinking I’d start doing so this week, but much like the dog, I’ve instead simply been enjoying relaxing by the fire instead of actually doing anything that would qualify as remotely productive. That’s one of the things I enjoy most about this season. It’s a chance to slow everything down to a crawl and recharge my battery a bit before running wild with deadlines heading into the new year. It’s such a cozy time and though it all seems to go by much too quickly, I enjoy every last moment. And, since I’m a big kid, I’ve been excitedly counting down the days until Christmas Eve this week when Philippe and I will exchange presents. It’s my favorite of all of our traditions and I’m thrilled for the days ahead!



Philippe and I received a present from my sister-in-law’s sister in Paris that we’ve been enjoying these last few days. It’s a jigsaw puzzle, which is our favorite thing to do this time of year, but this one is even cooler than the ones we’d had ready to assemble. The company is called Wasgij in the UK (it’s “jigsaw” spelled backwards), and the puzzle is actually two puzzles in one! First you put together a 1,000 piece puzzle of the box image as usual, and then you are prompted with a question and have to imagine what the second 1,000 piece puzzle looks like! The one we received was called The Christmas Show and it was so much fun! Also, it was wildly addictive as we started on Sunday and already had both puzzles put together by lunchtime today. We’re both off work until the beginning of the year so we’ve been having a blast this week so far. The puzzles are now both sitting on the table now like little trophies and we can’t bear to tear them apart yet and start another one. But, it’s been fun to pass by them all afternoon and feel that rush of victory each time.

One of my best friends came over this weekend and brought us cookies and toffee. Chocolate chip cookies for Philippe and my favorite cookies of all time, which are snickerdoodles! I’ve been rationing them and having just a couple each day, so they’ll last until Christmas. The willpower required for this level of restraint is practically unbearable. But, as young as my heart feels, my body still insists on being stupidly adult so I have to watch the extra calories much more closely now. And each night, as the sun sets way too early, we turn on our Christmas lights, sit by the fireplace, and watch holidays movies. Though I’m excited for the end of the week, I’m thrilled for each beautiful evening along the way. There’s so much chaos going on in the world right now, but in our little home, we’re safe and sound. It’s really the best gift I could ever want to receive. And, after all of the movies are finished and we leave the puzzles behind for the day, I sit for just a few moments longer as my heart fills with hope for the coming year. For now, though, I’m just happy enjoying the endless wonder that only comes from these silent nights.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

Published in