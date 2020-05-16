For our prompt of “Silver Fox” today, I made a quick little fox sketch with just two colors. Indeed the term is also used to apply to a handsome man with gray hair. I remember several years ago when a woman I worked with remarked that my hair was beginning to get a touch more gray on the sides. Though I thought this was an odd thing to call out, she then told me I was “rocking that silver fox look.” This, I guess, was meant to be a compliment, but at that moment, simply spotlighted my advancing age. These days, I don’t worry much about my age at all and consider each gray hair a souvenir of life’s experiences. That said, the entirely new hairs that appear in places they shouldn’t can go right ahead and bugger off. And, while I’ve experienced quite a lot in my life so far, I know there are many more new and amazing adventures heading my way.



This afternoon, Philippe and I enjoyed a bit of lunch from our favorite Mexican restaurant. Like many restaurants, they didn’t reopen to the public, but kept their carryout option in place instead. I do miss going to restaurants, but to create the mood, Philippe made us each a margarita. It was only a small one, but it was lovely and still managed to make me feel sleepy all afternoon. This is another aspect of getting older, the drinks get fewer and farther between, or else I’d be napping all of the time. This, of course, is what our dog Phineas does every day and was doing much of the afternoon today. We managed to rouse him from a deep sleep and get him to go on a walk with us. When we rounded one of the corners at the edge of our neighborhood we saw people back outside having drinks, and though the tables were all far apart, it still felt nice to see a few things returning to some new version of normal.

I’m just enjoying each day as it comes and Philippe and I are still staying close to home. Tonight, we’re going to watch something fun on television, though we’re not quite sure what yet, and enjoying a lovely Saturday night. Each day almost blends with the next these days, but we’re safe, happy and healthy. Time has always been an interesting thing in that it moves forward no matter what’s happening in the world. Yes, each day I grow a bit older and hopefully wiser, while spotting all those new gray hairs that appear. I continue to dream absolutely impossible dreams just like I did when I was a kid, holding out hope that just a few of them might come true one day. One day, somewhere in a future, I know there’s a lot more to look forward to and I’m excited for what’s to come. And though I’m much more disheveled these days awaiting that future haircut, it’s still nice to think back to that time years ago, when I was once called a silver fox.

