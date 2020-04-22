For our prompt of “Pizza,” I made a quick little doodle of a slice of my favorite kind, which is a veggie pizza. As a kid, I didn’t want anything to do with this version, but my tastes have changed quite a bit as an adult. Philippe and I have pizza night every Friday, and during these troubled times I find myself looking forward to it all the more! Truly, pizza has always been one of my favorite foods since I was a kid. There’s just something so deliciously wonderful about it. I don’t care for the thick and doughy crusts, however, and like it best when the pizza has a cracker thin crust. It’s also a good way to dodge a few extra calories and carbs in the process. Luckily, we can still get pizza from one of our favorite local pizza places delivered. We’ve switched to the thin cauliflower crust and it tastes really great. It’s funny how just a little slice of comfort food can make a dismal day suddenly amazing!

During our time in social isolation, Philippe and I decided to get Pizza Hut once. This was my favorite pizza place when I was a kid and when I mentioned that to Philippe he told me he hadn’t ever tried it. Indeed, he was skeptical, and thought I was joking when I suggested that we order from there. But, when I was a kid, my mom and I always got this pizza and so it has such lovely memories attached to it. He acquiesced and we had it a few weeks ago. He loved it, which made me oddly happy to know. Best of all, it tasted just like my childhood. A whole host of memories came flooding back to me from happy moments with my mother to questionable moments while I was struggling through college. In all cases, I welcomed the memories and it was fun to think back to those times, even the less happy ones. After all, my life turned out pretty darn well in the end, so I’ve truly no complaints.

Well, the only complaint is that I’m now craving pizza and have to wait until Friday before I can indulge myself. It’s okay. When something is special, it’s always worth the wait. There was a time a few years ago when Philippe was making his own pizza. He was determined to master the perfect flavor of crust and get just the right toppings. This experiment resulted in the best pizza I’ve ever had in my entire life. Philippe seemed quite pleased with his efforts as well and apparently that was enough as he hasn’t made it since. I personally have no idea what that level of mastery must feel like, since I just keep stumbling along each day in the act of trying. But, perhaps mastery is perfectly overrated if getting to that point also marks some sort of conclusion. I’m rather happy that my sketchbook habit hasn’t felt remotely like mastery yet. I’ve still much more to try and to learn. And, visiting that blank page in my sketchbook each day has become one of my favorite simple comforts.

