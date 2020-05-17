For our prompt of “Grape Jelly” today, my mind went right to the peanut butter and jelly sandwiches I enjoyed as a kid. Though I did have them with grape jelly sometimes, my favorite was with strawberry jam instead. It’s been ages since I’ve had one of these sandwiches and even longer for other types of snacks and treats that I enjoyed back then. Even today though, it doesn’t take much to amuse me with little treats of any kind. During this time of social distancing, Philippe and I have tried lots of new things that we’ve never tried before, mostly because we’ve been having groceries delivered and marked the order to allow all substitutions. This makes for a fun sort of grab bag when it comes to seeing what we get each week. On the last order, a single fresh baguette was substituted for two bags of brioche sliders. This not remotely similar, but Philippe used them to make a French toast casserole this morning and it was delicious!



Though many things have begun to reopen here, both Philippe and I won’t be returning to our work offices until sometime in June. And though our local zoo reopened, which we normally enjoy visiting this time of year, we’re likely to just be staying at home rather than visit any places with people. Though we renewed our membership to help support them. In truth, being in public venues is just not fun anymore and exhausting to constantly be on one’s guard while jumping out of the way when someone comes near. For a couple of introverts like us, staying home hasn’t proven too terribly awful, though I also miss going to the theaters. Yet, enjoying brand new releases of movies at home has been really fun. What I’ve realized during this time is that I don’t require much to be happy. Though there were many things I thought I couldn’t live without, the truth is, there’s only a few things I really ever need. Yes, art supplies are on the list of essential things, of course!

I don’t require many art supplies to keep me happy either. As long as I have my pencil, pens, watercolors, and sketchbook then I have everything I ever really need to keep sketching stuff. But, even though I have all of the things I need, there are always little extra things that I want. These serve no purpose except to keep life interesting and mix things up a bit. Indeed, not having little extras would make life terribly dull and not ever wanting for more would mean I’ve stopped dreaming. Yet, that bag of lightly salted potato chips I snuck into the last grocery order thrilled me like I’d just gotten gold. Stupidly simple things like that change my day from something monotonous to something almost glamorous. It’s just takes a little something new that feels a bit special. Or, some lovely relived memory of childhood that makes me feel young again for a moment. Nothing particularly extraordinary, but instead, just the wonderful glow of happiness that comes from enjoying simple treats.

