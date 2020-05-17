For our prompt of “Grape Jelly” today, my mind went right to the peanut butter and jelly sandwiches I enjoyed as a kid. Though I did have them with grape jelly sometimes, my favorite was with strawberry jam instead. It’s been ages since I’ve had one of these sandwiches and even longer for other types of snacks and treats that I enjoyed back then. Even today though, it doesn’t take much to amuse me with little treats of any kind. During this time of social distancing, Philippe and I have tried lots of new things that we’ve never tried before, mostly because we’ve been having groceries delivered and marked the order to allow all substitutions. This makes for a fun sort of grab bag when it comes to seeing what we get each week. On the last order, a single fresh baguette was substituted for two bags of brioche sliders. This not remotely similar, but Philippe used them to make a French toast casserole this morning and it was delicious!
Though many things have begun to reopen here, both Philippe and I won’t be returning to our work offices until sometime in June. And though our local zoo reopened, which we normally enjoy visiting this time of year, we’re likely to just be staying at home rather than visit any places with people. Though we renewed our membership to help support them. In truth, being in public venues is just not fun anymore and exhausting to constantly be on one’s guard while jumping out of the way when someone comes near. For a couple of introverts like us, staying home hasn’t proven too terribly awful, though I also miss going to the theaters. Yet, enjoying brand new releases of movies at home has been really fun. What I’ve realized during this time is that I don’t require much to be happy. Though there were many things I thought I couldn’t live without, the truth is, there’s only a few things I really ever need. Yes, art supplies are on the list of essential things, of course!
I don’t require many art supplies to keep me happy either. As long as I have my pencil, pens, watercolors, and sketchbook then I have everything I ever really need to keep sketching stuff. But, even though I have all of the things I need, there are always little extra things that I want. These serve no purpose except to keep life interesting and mix things up a bit. Indeed, not having little extras would make life terribly dull and not ever wanting for more would mean I’ve stopped dreaming. Yet, that bag of lightly salted potato chips I snuck into the last grocery order thrilled me like I’d just gotten gold. Stupidly simple things like that change my day from something monotonous to something almost glamorous. It’s just takes a little something new that feels a bit special. Or, some lovely relived memory of childhood that makes me feel young again for a moment. Nothing particularly extraordinary, but instead, just the wonderful glow of happiness that comes from enjoying simple treats.
Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!
|
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Gold Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Terra Cotta and Ultramarine (Green Shade). Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Recommended4 recommendationsPublished in By Charlie
Not fond of peanut butter but totally understand..I have found also its the little things that matter most…and although some things I do miss(hugs,church and family)..I also have enjoyed the time to work with my art and just have fun with the little things that come out…Have a blessed day!
Fantastic Charlie.😊
Fantastic Charlie! Grape jelly is the only one my husband will eat but I prefer seedless raspberry. I agree with you that it is very unnerving to be out and about with people and I am not sure when those feelings will ease. Art exhibit opportunities are slowly becoming discussed and I am being very cautious about what I am agreeing too. Still trying to be upbeat and create. Stay safe!
Just the right amount of peanut butter and jelly….nice Doodlewash, Charlie! Brings back lots of good childhood memories.
My husband has been going in to work each day, and I’ve been doing grocery shopping every couple of weeks, and we’re both going to continue with that being our only outings for a while. We’re both content and haven’t felt like we’ve missed very much. As the weather gets better, we’ll probably do more scenic drives on the week-end and that’s really all we’ll need. And peanut butter and jam sandwiches? The only thing better is peanut butter and jam on toast!
That’s my favorite sandwich ever… And eat it with a banana and a hot chocolate!!!!!! Mmmmmmmm.😋😋😋
Brilliant doodle Charlie. I love peanut butter. Don’t think I’d like it with jam (jelly) though.