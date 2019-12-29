For our prompt of “Skates” today, I had very little time to make a sketch, so I did a quick brush pen sketch of a penguin ice skating and splashed on a bit of watercolor. The credit for this one goes entirely to my inner child, as my adult brain was stressing about my lack of time. The kid in me promptly took over and said, “we’ve got this” and then a little skating penguin appeared. Not my usual style, but fun to DO and proof that you don’t need any time at all to make a little something each day. Thanks, Little Charlie, for the reminder. I think my inner child is fighting for attention as the holidays pass. Philippe and I were out shopping today and it’s always sad to see all of the holiday decorations disappearing. Next up is New Year’s Eve, but we never attend any parties or gatherings. Yet, I’m still excited for the coming year. It’s a fresh start to try brand new things and relive things that I haven’t done in quite awhile. I doubt this will include ice skating, however, since I was really rubbish at it. I would spend more time clutching the railing on the side or falling on my butt. Yet, even though I was horrible at it, I still enjoyed the experience. I’ve never had to be the best at something in order to find joy in simply DOing it.

In truth, sketching and writing each day is the first time in my life I’ve truly practiced something regularly. I typically just launch into new things and then bounce right on to other things without ever really bothering to develop any real expertise. I’m always fascinated and amazed when people can simply say, “I’m a writer” or “I’m an illustrator” and that’s exactly what they focus on all of the time. For me, life has always been a struggle to find my focus. Or to focus at all really. There are just so many things I want to DO and to try that I’ve sort of dabbled in them all. The effect, of course, is that I’m not quite any one thing, not a master of anything in particular, and quite likely haven’t succeeded as I might have if I’d ever made a specific choice. But I did make one, years ago, when I was that little kid hoping for everything in the world. I made the choice to simply try things that I found interesting and fun and never limit myself. Looking back, this has made for a really fun life’s journey with experiences that I’ll never forget. But looking forward, I often wonder if now might be a good time to figure out what I want to be when I grow up.

What I’ve always wanted to be when I grow up is a writer/illustrator. And I never expected that my little blog that I started to simply commit to practicing watercolor sketching would provide me a path to DO just that. I’ve now written and illustrated hundreds of blog posts, a memoir and an activity book, but I’ve yet to write and illustrate a work of fiction. So, that’s definitely something I’m moving to the top of my bucket list. Who knows if I’ll ever be able to focus long enough to make it happen, but I will certainly try. And trying is still, for me, the most enjoyable part of this journey. It’s just really fun to play and try things without ever putting too much pressure on myself. Success for me is in the DOing itself and if something awesome comes from it then that’s even better! But, it’s never really the goal. I just keep on playing and enjoying each new little thing that comes my way. I truly believe that things all happen when they’re meant and they will always happen as long as I keep making that next move forward, happily skating through life.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

Published in