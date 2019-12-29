For our prompt of “Skates” today, I had very little time to make a sketch, so I did a quick brush pen sketch of a penguin ice skating and splashed on a bit of watercolor. The credit for this one goes entirely to my inner child, as my adult brain was stressing about my lack of time. The kid in me promptly took over and said, “we’ve got this” and then a little skating penguin appeared. Not my usual style, but fun to DO and proof that you don’t need any time at all to make a little something each day. Thanks, Little Charlie, for the reminder. I think my inner child is fighting for attention as the holidays pass. Philippe and I were out shopping today and it’s always sad to see all of the holiday decorations disappearing. Next up is New Year’s Eve, but we never attend any parties or gatherings. Yet, I’m still excited for the coming year. It’s a fresh start to try brand new things and relive things that I haven’t done in quite awhile. I doubt this will include ice skating, however, since I was really rubbish at it. I would spend more time clutching the railing on the side or falling on my butt. Yet, even though I was horrible at it, I still enjoyed the experience. I’ve never had to be the best at something in order to find joy in simply DOing it.
In truth, sketching and writing each day is the first time in my life I’ve truly practiced something regularly. I typically just launch into new things and then bounce right on to other things without ever really bothering to develop any real expertise. I’m always fascinated and amazed when people can simply say, “I’m a writer” or “I’m an illustrator” and that’s exactly what they focus on all of the time. For me, life has always been a struggle to find my focus. Or to focus at all really. There are just so many things I want to DO and to try that I’ve sort of dabbled in them all. The effect, of course, is that I’m not quite any one thing, not a master of anything in particular, and quite likely haven’t succeeded as I might have if I’d ever made a specific choice. But I did make one, years ago, when I was that little kid hoping for everything in the world. I made the choice to simply try things that I found interesting and fun and never limit myself. Looking back, this has made for a really fun life’s journey with experiences that I’ll never forget. But looking forward, I often wonder if now might be a good time to figure out what I want to be when I grow up.
What I’ve always wanted to be when I grow up is a writer/illustrator. And I never expected that my little blog that I started to simply commit to practicing watercolor sketching would provide me a path to DO just that. I’ve now written and illustrated hundreds of blog posts, a memoir and an activity book, but I’ve yet to write and illustrate a work of fiction. So, that’s definitely something I’m moving to the top of my bucket list. Who knows if I’ll ever be able to focus long enough to make it happen, but I will certainly try. And trying is still, for me, the most enjoyable part of this journey. It’s just really fun to play and try things without ever putting too much pressure on myself. Success for me is in the DOing itself and if something awesome comes from it then that’s even better! But, it’s never really the goal. I just keep on playing and enjoying each new little thing that comes my way. I truly believe that things all happen when they’re meant and they will always happen as long as I keep making that next move forward, happily skating through life.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Gold Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Leaf Green, Cobalt Turquoise, and Ultramarine (Green Shade). Kuretake Sumi Brush Pen in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Little Charlie did good, fabulous sketch Charlie! If you are happy doing what you are doing growing up isn’t necessarily all it’s cracked up to be. Some of us grew up and lost our inner child and have struggled to reconnect.
Wow oh wow…Love your penguin skating…and also again your wonderful words…recently I have been experimenting more and more…letting the child loose….thanks for the reminder of the awe and wonder of being childlike in our creativity.
Jack-of-all-trades and Master of none. I think that saying is meant to be slightly derogatory while saying that someone is handy at many things. I think it simply shows someone who is eager to learn, and true – maybe not the best at any one thing, but great at anything they try because of the cross utilization of their many talents. I think it is essential in today’s world.
Years ago, I interviewed for a job, and didn’t get it. I was totally bummed. I was complaining to a friend, probably for the 100th time, when she told me that in her experience, I just had to trust the process. If course she was correct. Not too long after I got a better job in a much better location, with much better benefits. I’ve done my best to live by that simple ideal ever since. So far, so good!
Not sure that becoming a “master” of something is all that important as long as you enjoy the process(s) and your life along the way. I’ve never been able to figure out what I want to be when I grow up but I sure have had fun along the way and I keep adding things to my “to do or to try” list. I truly can not imagine being totally focused on only one thing. There are just not enough hours in the day. Love that ice skating penguin!! 🥰😍
Your skating penguin is fantastic!! It always amazes me that you don’t need a lot of time to create such a work of art! I’m not sure where my inner child is hiding when I need her or maybe she’s there but not artistic. 🤦♀️
Love the motion of the penguin! Stay a child, Charlie!
Great picture Charlie. I love your characters. I looked at a couple of skating penguins before I chose my picture.