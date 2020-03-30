For our prompt of “Lettuce” today, I decided to sketch some on a sandwich. This is some sort of veggie sandwich I concocted, because I wanted a bit more color. I had to create it from memory as we can’t currently get bread or the proper flour to make bread so sandwiches are a rare delicacy these days. But, I still just love sketching food of all kinds! Also, I just published a second book in my Sketching Stuff Activity Book series and this one is all about drawing and coloring food! So, if you haven’t yet, I hope you’ll check it out! There are tips inside for sketching and painting metal and glass as well since glasses and spoons often accompany edible stuff. When I first started doodling things, I was drawn to making sketches of food. It’s such a familiar subject matter, and it’s fun to make various foods appear in my sketchbook. Though yes, it’s often not quite this healthy since I have quite a penchant for sketching desserts!



I would have never guessed that instead of my usual fantasy desserts, I’d end up sketching fantasy sandwiches. These are very odd times indeed. We do actually have a bit of flour left, but that’s being saved for my birthday cake next month. Or, perhaps a peach cobbler since that’s one of my favorite desserts. This, because my mother used to make peach cobbler for me on special occasions. So, it’s one of those foods that has a sentimental value. That’s another reason why I love sketching yummy things. Even the simplest of foods can bring back wonderful memories. My favorite savory dish was my grandmother’s green beans, and nobody in the family has ever been able to replicate the exact flavor. My aunt made the most wonderful strawberry bundt cake for family gatherings when I was growing up, but I haven’t had a slice in years. As much as the food was memorable on its own, it was of course made more incredible because it was filled with family fun and laughter. My family always laughed their way through life. And, I still find that the happiest way to live today.

As many of you know, I don’t actually cook and Philippe does all of the cooking in our house. I did try to cook for him early in the relationship and he told me “I really don’t mind doing all of the cooking.” This is a much sweeter way to say, “please don’t make me eat your cooking again.” And truly, he’s quite the chef, so I can’t blame him for wanting to eat something more elevated and fantastic. Even though I got something close to edible with a couple of soups and one baked good years ago, it just paled in comparison to his cooking. So, now I only do the cleaning of the kitchen each day instead. The thing that makes us a bit sad about being stuck at home these days is that we both actually loved grocery shopping. It was a fun weekly outing and we’d sometimes go to different stores just to see what they had available. This will all return one day, of course, but until then, I’m just fine dreaming of a fantasy sandwich while happily sketching food!

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

