Welcome to the beginning of October and a brand new month of drawings and paintings! Our first prompt up is “Night” which could be nearly anything at all, but I thought about how cool it would be to sleep on a cloud high in the sky, under a canopy of stars. So, we have a little beagle puppy enjoying this magical moment, that could also simply be a dream. Sometimes, a dream can be so vivid that it almost seems like it’s actually happening in reality. This, of course, isn’t quite as awesome when it’s a bad dream, but when it’s a perfectly delightful one, it’s the best feeling in the world. Well, until it all ends I have to wake up again. I’ve often wondered about what my own dog Phineas dreams about when he sleeps. He’s not a beagle or a puppy at this point, but he’s currently snoring behind me dreaming about something. I can see his leg twitching like he’s running and there’s a slight smile on his face so it must be a lovely run indeed. Or more likely, it’s just a dream about running toward a large bowl of food, as that seems to be his most favorite thing of all.



This idea came to mind today because Philippe and I just purchased a brand new mattress. This one is a bit fancier than our previous kind and we ordered it online so we weren’t able to try it out first. That’s always a bit alarming for something so important. But, it arrived on Monday and it was everything we’d hoped. Our last mattress was starting to sag a bit and we’d added a foam top that we first thought would help, but it turned out to be too firm. In truth, it’s been a bit like living in the story of Goldilocks. So, it’s nice to finally find the solution that was “just right.” Philippe claims that he feels lighter in the bed, which I can actually feel as well. It’s like we both managed to lose several pounds overnight. That’s quite an exceptional bed indeed! Yet, it’s unfortunately just a feeling as the scale confirms that the bed possesses no real magical powers whatsoever.

Truly, if there were a bed that made you physically lighter, everyone in the world would line up to buy that one. Though feeling like you’re floating a bit is still a rather nice feeling. I’ve never liked a bed that was so soft and squishy that it felt like I was being slowly ingested by a sea creature. We probably waited a bit longer than we should have to replace the one we had. We’re not keen to spend money unless it’s absolutely necessary. Of course, the first thing that happened when it arrived was that Phineas jumped up on it. I could see his face glow a little as if to say, “all this for me? You shouldn’t have. Just kidding. You really should have done this much sooner.” Indeed, he’s right, but I’m thrilled that we have it during the season where we spend more time in bed. The light disappears so early that it seems like it’s night much of the time, inspiring us to just call it a day already and crawl into bed. And now, in our little home, we can all have a much more restful night as we enjoy the sweetest of dreams while sleeping on a cloud.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

