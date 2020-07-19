For our optional World Watercolor Month prompt of “Favorite Scent,” I wasn’t immediately sure I actually had one particular favorite. Indeed, any scent that triggers wonderful memories is always at the top of my list. Then I thought about the scent of old books. Not the kind of the mildew variety, but simply rather old with that familiar scent of aged wood with hints of vanilla, conjuring up so many stories from the past. As a kid, I’d spend entire summer afternoons in the library, flipping through book after book, often unable to choose the ones I would be taking home with me on that trip. I did love the smell of the new books that arrived with their crisp clean scent of fresh ink and promise of adventure. But, the older books had a history and a story beyond just what appeared on the pages. Some books had been donated and there would sometimes be a signature in the front cover. A simple “this book belongs to” or even simply “love, Mom” might appear there. These weren’t just old books. They had been well and truly loved.
Today, I still have many books from my childhood that are now probably older than some of the books I thought were old back then. Yet, there are some I still remember that I don’t have anymore. For example, I remember having a set of pocket-sized hardcover books in a little cardboard box called The Nutshell Library by Maurice Sendak. I’m not sure I clearly remember the stories, but I just loved that the case had an illustration of a little boy at a table with a lion and they were both reading books. That was just super cool. And the idea that a person could both draw pictures as well as write a story was endlessly fascinating to me. I now remember vowing that I would grow up and do the same one day. I forgot that vow for years and my life didn’t go in that direction at all. But, it’s never too late to rewrite one’s own story, or indeed, fulfill a decades old promise made by a little kid with big dreams. As long as there’s a bit of time left, there’s always a chance to make that dream come true.
Though I still read books on a regular basis, they don’t all have pictures in them these days. But, I still read and love the ones that do. It’s like getting two stories in one. Art has a way of conjuring up its own unexpected ideas, no matter what it’s meant to illustrate. And that’s why I still remember all of those drawings that accompanied the stories of my youth. It’s been wonderful to make my own along the way as I recall those times I thought I might have forgotten. Sure, stories today often come in a digital format and I do appreciate the convenience. Yet, those stories don’t become objects of memory. They don’t sit on a shelf, hoping to be read again one day, while taking us back to that particular adventure whenever we gaze upon them. So much of life has become virtual these days, and that just makes the tangible things even more dear. Those physical reminders that life isn’t just rushing forward, it’s still part of a rich and treasured past, filled with impossible childhood dreams, priceless memories, and the smell of old books.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Gold Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Opus (Vivid Pink), Vermilion, Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta, Ultramarine (Green Shade) and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Fascinante, me gusto
That kitty looks so comfy doing what cats do, great post Charlie! I too love the smell of books. We have many bookcases full of our joint collection and a major stack in our to read pile.
Ah, there is nothing quite like a beloved book collection. I still have the copy of Heidi that my Grandfather gave to my Mom and my dad’s copy of Call of the Wild. They are worn and well loved. For someone who doesn’t own a cat…you paint the best cats.!!!
The book shelf kitty aweeeeeeeeee sweet!!! so wonderful!!!! My sister has one of those little libraries and it is so fun to check it out and see what treasures await lol. One lovely invention to encourage the importance of a real book!! 🙂 Her and I both buy kids classics for it to bring those books to another generation or perhaps someone to rekindle an old love. 🙂
Before I read one word of this post, you’d melted my heart with this sweet kitten lost in the nook of piled books. She must have her little paw on The Cat Who Went to Heaven, a book that touched my heart and soul when I was a kid and convinced me I wanted to be a writer when I grew up. That hasn’t happened. (I did become an art teacher, favorite job ever!) Though I’ve written 5 books, none are published (yet.)
Our older grandson loved books from infancy. As young as 18 months, when he got a new one, he’d carefully turn every new page and deeply inhale the scent. This went on for years.
As for the Nutshell Library – we still have ours. Unfortunately, One was Johnny is missing. When she was two, our older granddaughter found our recycling bin enchanting. She loved to drop everything she could find into the slit at the top. We had to remember to look through the bin to save what was not supposed to get thrown out. Sadly we’re pretty sure One was Johnny landed in it, forever gone. The other titles are Pierre, Chicken Soup with Rice (our favorite) and Alligators All Around.
Always fun to read your daily entry and see what memories you’ll trigger. Today was especially wonderful – thank you, Charlie. And you keep hanging on to your dream of publishing a story book filled with your illustrations.
You can buy just that book if you want to fill in your collection. Abe books has it for about $17.
My first library job after grad school was director of a small town library. It was so small that I pretty much did everything including running story time. So I got to read books again that I only read as a kid. What fun! And introducing kids to books was a great job! I also got to do puppet shows and help run worm races. Good times!