Snowball Fights

For our prompt of “Polar Bear” today, I sketched a festively dressed one prepping for a snowball fight. When I was a kid, there was nothing better than waking up to a fresh bit of snow on the ground. While it took quite a bit to make a proper snowman, we’d usually always find a way to make even a meager snowball to throw at one another. It was so much fun! As long as the snow wasn’t packed too tightly, which caused a few yelps and welts along the way. Far better to have the kind of snowballs that burst into magical dust on impact. Mostly, I just remember the constant laughter. In the cold, crisp air the sound would become so still and quiet and then the screams and giggles would break through. It’s a sound I can still sometimes hear today in my imagination as I eye a mound of snow and think, for just a moment, that it would be fun to skip all those adult chores and just stop and play!
As expected, this magical month is zooming by much faster than I would like. I can’t believe that Christmas Eve is just a week from Friday. I’ve gotten all of Philippe’s gifts ordered so now I just have to hope that everything arrives in time. There’s already been a mixup with some chocolates for his stocking, but everything else seems to be arriving fine. As ever, we get lots of little gifts so we get to open more of them. And, let’s just say, that some that I’ve planned are a bit silly and fun. He didn’t have much on his wish list while I always create an imaginary shopping list of wonderful things that I would probably never buy for myself. They’re all those things I want, but certainly don’t need, like more art supplies. So, he just plucks a few things from that and then improvises and usually comes up with something even cooler. It’s just to exchange little tokens of fun with each other and make the evening last as long as possible.
Though the weather here doesn’t look like it’s going to cooperate and deliver any snow for Christmas. In fact, it’s unseasonably warm today and sunny. I was hoping for a bit of snow and cold temperatures to keep it on the ground, but it doesn’t look like it will be heading my way this year. But, things can change at any moment so it’s also impossible to know for sure. Winter starts just a few days before Christmas and usually does its worst in February when absolutely nobody is interested. Yet, thinking back to when I was a kid is always a fun way to relax my brain and fill my heart. I don’t always think about specific moments, but instead, I try to tap into those feelings. I’m bundled up in way too many layers and trying to waddle my way through a winter wonderland that feels ripe with possibility, even in the infinite stillness. Though I’m much older now, and the cold seems even colder sometimes, I never want to forget that I was once the kind of boy who would spend an entire afternoon enjoying snowball fights.
Wanna Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My New Interactive Picture Book Series!
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Leaf Green, Terra Cotta, Cobalt Turquoise, and Ultramarine (Green Shade). ZIG Cartoonist Mangaka Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Hola, Charlie! What a gorgeous painting! Gorgeous polar bear! I love it. Polar bears are my absolute favorite animal hands down. They would eat me in a heartbeat, but they are so beautiful. I have no idea why I love them so much, but I do. Followed closely or tied for second is, of course, Panda Bears. =) You always have such wonderful childhood memories that allow us/me to live vicariously through you. I, of course, didn’t grow up with snow or cold Winter weather (thank God– hahaha), but I would imagine that it’s got to be an absolute glorious sight and experience. I take issue with you saying that now that you are older that you restrain from playing in the snow. haha haha I say that because if I ever manage to go somewhere snowy for Christmas or just for Winter, I am going to run in and roll in and throw so much snow like a kid! I am not going to care who sees or knows. hahaha I would love to go sledding down the hill. I may not be able to get back up without help, but it will be worth it. haha haha
You are absolutely correct, my friend, about the weather unexpectedly changing and sending you some cold weather and snow. Anyone remember what happened to Texas back in February? God forbid it happens again, but for those who desire it, I hope it shows up. =) Fabulous painting, my friend. I love the beautiful shading and details. Con mucho carino, mi amigo.
Charlie, I think you’ll always be a boy with an impish grin, stifling a giggle, ready to let a snowball fly! Have the most fun and the Merriest Christmas ever! (Your polar bear is!)
We just decorated my brother’s Christmas tree on Sunday and I got to see some family I haven’t seen for a while. We had a lovely ham dinner and it was all very festive. It was Florida, so no snow, but we managed to work up a very Christmasy feeling anyway. It was a very nice time.
What a totally gorgeous painting, Charlie! It brings up memoires of snowmen, snow forts, ice skating and snowball fights….and being soooo cold we wondered if we would ever thaw out. But of course, there was always a cup of hot chocolate or maybe a steaming hot bowl of soup to warm us up. Have the Merriest Christmas ever., my friend!!!
Fabulous doodle, Charlie. Our weather is very mild, with flat grey sky, yuck.