For our prompt of “Ocean” today, I opted for a little clownfish with its beloved sea anemone. I love how they have such a wonderful symbiotic relationship, each helping the other. Sure, a predatory stinging polyp and a little fish make a rather odd couple. But, that’s what creates the wonderful magic that they share. Indeed, while commonalities might attract us and bring us together, it’s ultimately our differences that make relationships stronger. Throughout my life, I’ve had some wonderful connections with people. Some I sought and others simply took me by surprise in a way they just naturally happened. Since I’ve been on this planet for quite awhile now, some of my connections have been lost over the years. Life changes, people move on, and things don’t always stay the same. I recently reconnected with a friend I hadn’t seen in years and it felt like no time at all had passed. I love those types of connections. The kind that formed on what felt like instinct and feel like they might last forever. However long that may be in the end.



Philippe and I share many commonalities, but when it comes to my impulsiveness and impossible dreaming he provides a nice balance. Though supportive, each time I have a crazy new idea he asks all of the pragmatic and sensible questions that I had completely ignored. That’s the thing about dreams, they can rarely be bothered with logic. And though, in the moment, I have to admit to thinking he’s being a total buzzkill, I always appreciate the help. Left unattended, I’d spin off into to the wrong direction. Philippe just treats me like the spinning top that I am and gives me the slightest nudge to set my spinning down a slightly better path. In turn, I’ve pushed him out of his comfort zone and gotten him to try new things that he might have avoided. This symbiosis is what keeps us together, and also keeps us both entertained. We’re not sea creatures who need each other to survive, but we still have a heck of a lot of fun together and this ensures we always live happily.

And, as for friends, I’ve no idea what the future holds or whom I might meet next. It’s never too soon to reconnect with old friends, it’s never too late to make new connections. I once worried about all of the people I’ve lost over time, but it’s not possible to keep up with them all. Lives tend to bend in different directions and it sometimes just doesn’t work out anymore. Yet still, what I’ve loved is that I have managed to reconnect with lots of people from my past. Even if it’s just a brief encounter it’s always so great to know that there’s still that sense of friendship there. And I hope this year my calendar will be filled with lots of lovely lunch dates with people I’ve missed over the years. In the meantime, you’ll find me at home with my tiny little family. Last night Phineas pawed at me and wanted to sit on my lap. This is rather rare for a dog that acts much more like a disinterested cat most of the time. But, it was nice to know that even sometimes he has to admit to needing me as well. Like all great relationships, it just works like it should, and that’s why, each and every day, you’ll find all three of us so happy together.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

