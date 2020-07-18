For our optional World Watercolor Month prompt of “Soft,” my mind immediately leapt to soft serve ice cream as it’s hot here and I’ve been craving some for days now. Then someone walked by outside my window with a corgi and my mind jumped to that, so I just combined the two of them. I remember getting soft serve cones as a kid when we’d visit the fair. Indeed, it’s not something you can find at the grocery store, so I always associate it with a fun day out in the world. These days, it’s more about staying safe at home, but I love thinking back to those times visiting the fair. There were precarious rides propped up quickly just the night before and all sorts of food that felt like it could have only been created by magical elves. Beyond soft serve, there were plates full of funnel cake and corn dogs so large they resembled an actual dog. I adored those times, and it’s been years since I’ve attended a similar celebration. I think if I actually did, I’d end up having one of every fun food served there!



Indeed, I think once we get through this current pandemic, that a trip to a fair will be the first thing on my list. After years of simply not attending one, I think that will be the first place I return. In truth, my dislike of crowds kept me away, but now I can’t get funnel cakes off my brain so this is totally happening. I just had to stop typing and confirm something with Philippe. I asked him if he’d ever had a funnel cake and he replied, “yes, I’ve heard of them” to which I implored, “yes, but have you actually tasted one?” He just shrugged and said that no he hadn’t actually tasted one as though this wasn’t the greatest travesty in the world! I’m often amazed as his calmness. So, yeah, we are definitely going to correct that once it’s safe to return to the world. There’s going to be lots of ice cream, corn dogs, and funnel cakes heading our way in the future.

One of my favorite things is introducing Philippe to basic American treats. Indeed, it’s part of my childhood and so I want to share it with him, but mostly I just love to watch his reaction to things like fried Spam. This is not something I’ve been able to get him to try, but I’m still working on that. Sometimes, it surprises me when he finally tries something and he thinks it actually tastes delicious. Other times, he makes a face so disturbing that I’m wondering if I might have to perform a Heimlich maneuver. Then I realize he’s not choking on the food, just struggling with the very idea of it. But, I didn’t grow up with those fancy French pastries and exquisite culinary masterpieces made by people who studied a trade. I just grew up with corn dogs and other things someone thought to combine or try one day. And, while I have to admit that not all of it still tastes good to me now, I still have much love in my heart for my soft serve memories.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in