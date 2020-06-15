For our prompt of “Green Pepper” today, I did a quick little doodle of just that with a yellow one thrown in for extra color. Mondays always seem to leave me short on time, so I just grabbed three primary colors and dove in for this sketch. Philippe came home from the grocery with a huge bag of bell peppers today, but they were all red, orange, and yellow. In truth, we rarely ever get this type of green pepper. I love the other versions most as they’re mild and fresh and good for snacking. During the summer, we often have slices of colorful bell peppers with hummus in the evenings. This is a healthier change from the cooler weather when we have slices of naan bread instead. I guess we figure if we spend the summer swapping out bread with vegetables then by the time autumn arrives again we’ll be able to pig out on comfort food without so much guilt. Though, I never turn down comfort food in any season if it’s offered.



As much as I love vegetables, I have to admit that there isn’t one that I would eat by itself that I could deem comfort food. For me, that’s always the prepared dishes and very often the ones that come with a bit of cheese. We actually have a cheese drawer in our refrigerator filled with all different types of cheeses. It’s probably my favorite drawer in the house. Tonight Philippe is making broccoli and cheese casserole so I’m rather excited about that. It’s one of those comfort food dishes that I feared would disappear during the summer months, but that hasn’t happened yet. It’s been too muggy and hot to sit outside comfortably, so perhaps the chill of the air conditioning is extending the season. Our dog Phineas, of course, doesn’t mind the weather at all and he’s been in and out all day long. Which means I have to man the door as he can open it to come in, but has never learned the trick of how to close it properly.

We just received a shipment of new festive Mexican glasses that we ordered online, so we’ll be joining Phineas outside in the cooler evenings at least. It wasn’t meant to be a full set of glasses as we just meant to get proper glasses for margaritas and ended up purchasing two additional sets of matching glasses and the companion pitcher. Unfortunately, two of the four margarita glasses arrived broken. It’s shocking that everything didn’t arrive in a pile of glass actually since the box showed up opened and looked liked it had been packed by drunk elves. But, we’ll be able to try them out ourselves this weekend at least. It was fun to purchase something new since we don’t out to retail shops anymore. Philippe got a new food processor, which he’s rather excited to receive. I’m always just excited to see what he’ll end up making with it, since I’m not allowed to use his kitchen appliances. Next up it’s snack time and I don’t know what we’re having yet, but I can guess that it’s probably just going to be some peppers.

