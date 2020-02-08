For our prompt of “Fox” today, I decided to to sketch one with some flowers and leaves. My little fox isn’t in a specific location, but just one of those places filled with lovely things that make for smiles. Recently, I was thinking about wanting to take a trip somewhere, but I don’t have the time to go or even to plan one. Yet, I realized that if I just think a bit differently, I’m sure I could easily come up with something interesting to do in my own city that feels wonderful and new. The truth is, I’m rather easily amused. Perhaps it’s my ever-active inner child at work there as well, but I just love anything that’s new to me. So, even if it’s a park I haven’t explored before or a garden I’ve never managed to visit, it will always feel like a bit of an adventure. As a kid, I was thrilled discovering new places, but as an adult, the number of new places in my own city gets a bit smaller. Still, I’ve not managed to see every little thing even where I live, so there are plenty of adventures to enjoy ahead.

Tomorrow, we’re heading to the theatre with friends and that’s always a fun time. I love jumping into a story for a couple of hours. It’s a wonderful little escape, and I always get so engrossed in what’s happening on stage. That is, if it’s an interesting story, of course. Philippe and I are creatures of habit, so shaking up our little routine is always a good thing. Though the weather will be a bit warmer here, there’s still not a lot of flowers and leaves to be seen yet. Those will all return in spring when trips to the park will also return. Even though this year has been a busy one for me so far, I hope to sneak in more time and find something new for Philippe and I to visit. There’s one museum that I haven’t been too since I was a kid, but it’s been closed for renovation for quite some time and is set to reopen later this year. In truth, winter is a bit of hibernation period where I live, and by February, I start to get a bit antsy. Even indoor events seem to slow down during this time of year, so there’s less to do around the city.

Though, the groundhog did predict an early spring, so I hope he’s right this time. I read somewhere that Punxsutawney Phil, the little creature who makes weather predictions annually at the beginning of February for Groundhog Day, has a rather dubious track record. Some say he’s right only 30-40% and others say he’s right up to 47% of the time. In any of those cases, it’s not enough to beat flipping a coin, but it’s really not bad for a groundhog, clearly not trained as a professional meteorologist. I’ll be thrilled to see the first flowers appear, as well as many of my neighbors who I’ve not seen in weeks. But I’m not truly bothered by winter in the end. I rather like a bit of hibernation and, with fewer plans, I get a touch more time to sketch and paint, which is never a bad thing. And each time I open to a new blank page in my sketchbook, I may not know where I’m heading next, but I know it will always be someplace lovely.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

Published in