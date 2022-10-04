Something Precious

For our prompt of “Shell” today, I made a little sketch of a scallop shell with a pearl inside. I’m endlessly fascinated by the lovely things that appear in nature, and the incredible surprises that seem to magically appear. This time of year where I live the leaves on the trees start to change into a gorgeous tapestry of warm, bright colors against impossibly blue skies. There’s a chill in the air, but not too much, creating the perfect weather and reminding me why this is my absolute favorite time of year! Also, my Inner Child is fully in charge as we head toward Halloween and Christmas. These last three months seem to pass almost too quickly as I get to enjoy all of my favorite traditions. When something happens only once a year, it always becomes a bit more special. Memories of childhood come flooding back and I’m reminded once more that I’m truly only as old as that youthful glow in my heart!



While I’m often in a very nostalgic mood, this past week made me think about why. It’s true that I certainly haven’t grown up much in the years since I was young, but a lot about the world around me has changed quite dramatically. Back in the 70’s, there was no Internet as we know it or email to check. Though email was invented in 1971, the same year that I was born. So, technology and I did sort of grow up together. It’s been amazing to see all of the advances that have happened in the time that I’ve been on this planet. I adore that I can now share my thoughts and images with you by publishing a blog post right here or sending a newsletter! I’ve been blogging for a little over 7 years now and so much has changed even during that relatively short time. Along the way, however, I realized that an “always online” mentality wasn’t what I really wanted in my life, so I’ve just been posting here weekly and have pretty much taken the weekends off from social media.

This means that I get to spend more quality time with my husband Philippe and our dog Elliott. The latter very much approves of this schedule for the most part, though an “always with Elliott’ mentality would be his preferred approach. This past weekend, Philippe and I cleaned out our garage, which doesn’t sound fun at all and mostly wasn’t, but we felt so good after we made it happen together! The closets are next, but neither of us seem ready to be quite such overachievers, so they’ll likely wait until spring. For me, being offline and enjoying time with my family is the most amazing thing in the world. It’s far less commonplace these days, so also feels rather exceptional. It was just like when I was a kid, when whatever I was doing in the moment was my entire moment. That’s what I miss most. So, I now take breaks where the phone in my pocket gets silenced and the laptop is put to sleep like a baby. Everything will be waiting for me when I’m ready to return. Taking time to unplug and truly focus on spending time with those we love is definitely something precious.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

Published in